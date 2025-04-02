Arshdeep Singh vs Jasprit Bumrah - comparing their stats after 67 IPL games 

Punjab Kings (PBKS) pacer Arshdeep Singh has been among the wickets in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah is missing the action for Mumbai Indians (MI) as he is recovering from injury.

Bumrah was expected to join MI by April 1 but his return has been delayed. He is currently at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence (CoE). MI seem to be missing their ace pacer as they have managed to win only one out of their three matches in the ongoing IPL season so far.

Arshdeep Singh has picked up five wickets from two matches in this season. PBKS played their first game against Gujarat Titans where he returned with figures of 2/36 from four overs. Their next match against Lucknow Super Giants saw him pick up three wickets for 43 runs from four overs.

Arshdeep is playing his seventh IPL season whereas Bumrah has aleady played 11 seasons, all for the Mumbai Indians. Having said that, let us compare the stats of the two pacers in the IPL after 67 matches in the league.

Comparing the stats of Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah after 67 IPL matches

#1 Most wickets

Arshdeep Singh played his first IPL season in 2019 for PBKS and has been a part of the team ever since. He has been a consistent performer for them over the last two seasons. From 67 matches in his IPL career so far, the left-arm quick has bagged 81 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah made his IPL debut in 2013. He has played 133 matches in his career and has picked up 165 wickets. However, looking at his numbers from his first 67 IPL matches, the right-arm pacer had 69 wickets. As far as wickets are concerned, Arshdeep has 12 more scalps than what Bumrah had at a similar stage.

Player Matches Innings Wickets Arshdeep Singh 67 67 81 Jasprit Bumah 67 67 69

#2 Average and Economy Rate

In his 67-match IPL career so far, Arshdeep Singh has an average of 26.30. His economy rate of 9.05 has been slightly on the higher side. As for Jasprit Bumrah, the pacer has an overall average of 22.51 and an economy rate of 7.30 from 133 IPL matches.

In his first 67 IPL games, Bumrah had an average of 28.08 and an economy rate of 7.73. While Arshdeep has a better average than what Bumrah had, the MI pacer had a way better economy rate than that of the PBKS pacer at a similar stage. Arshdeep has a higher average with more wickets but Bumrah has been economical throughout.

Player Matches Average Economy Rate Arshdeep Singh 67 26.30 9.05 Jasprit Bumrah 67 28.08 7.73

#3 Most 4-wicket and 5-wicket hauls

Arshdeep Singh has been impressive in his first 67 IPL matches so far. He has scalped plenty of wickets and also has a couple of four-wicket and a five-wicket haul to his name already. His best figures of 5/32 came against Rajasthan Royals in 2021.

Jasprit Bumrah, from his 133 IPL games, has two four-wicket and as many five-wicket hauls. However, the ace pacer did not have a single four-wicket or five-wicket haul in his first 67 IPL games. During this phase, his best figures were 3/7 against the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2017.

Player Matches 4-wicket haul 5-wicket haul Best Figures Arshdeep Singh 67 2 1 5/32 Jasprit Bumrah 67 0 0 3/7

Conclusion

Arshdeep Singh and Jasprit Bumrah have been exceptional performances for their respective teams in the IPL. Both have proved to be wicket-taking bowers in the tournament.

The comparison between the two players is slightly tight as Arshdeep has more wickets than Bumrah after 67 IPL games. He also has a slightly better average but Bumrah had a better economy rate as compared to the left-arm pacer.

However, Arshdeep has had a better impact in terms of picking up wickets in clusters with more four-wicket and five-wicket hauls. But during the phase of the first 67 IPL games, Bumrah had won three titles with MI in 2013, 2015 and 2017.

