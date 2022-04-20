'Baby AB' Dewald Brevis might not need that moniker anymore

6th April 2022, the Mumbai Indians have assembled in Pune and they have decided to hand Dewald Brevis his IPL debut against the Kolkata Knight Riders. For the staunch cricket enthusiast, this is a watershed moment, considering the mark Brevis has left in age-group cricket. For those with a less keen eye, this is a massive gamble – a gamble that they are trying to justify because this youngster has been compared to a certain AB de Villiers.

de Villiers, as you might know, could bat. Probably better than anyone has ever done in the shortest format. He also had a unique style, which often ended with a flourish straight out of the hockey school of drag-flicking. It also had elements nit-picked from other sports, which many felt was inimitable, considering the multi-sport pedigree de Villiers boasted.

So, if Brevis was actually being compared to the great man, he was perhaps doing quite a few things right. In this social media age, though, it doesn’t take long for people to attach monikers to budding cricketers. It isn’t their fault, for sometimes the resemblance is too uncanny to not draw parallels. Almost always, however, it acts to the detriment of the youngster because, well, he has to fill massive boots from the outset.

Back to the game now. Mumbai have been inserted into bat and they get off to a shaky start, with Umesh Yadav accounting for Rohit Sharma in the third over. This match is also seeing Mumbai’s batting lynchpin Suryakumar Yadav return to the side. Hence, when Rohit departs disappointed, everyone expects Suryakumar to stride out to the centre. But he doesn’t. Instead, this young South African, who might still be a little wet behind the ears, hops, skips and jumps his way to the crease.

There is a fidgetiness about it all. Could be that he is nervous, considering he is only 18 years old and is playing for one of the biggest franchises in the IPL. And, he is trying to resurrect what has been a wretched campaign for MI.

The first ball he faces comes onto him a lot quicker than he expects. Umesh, who has been bowling with fire throughout, welcomes him with a sharp and nasty short delivery. Brevis, rather understandably, looks rattled at first. But then, he gathers himself – like seasoned professionals do. The next ball he faces is on a length and he absolutely wallops it over mid-on.

Those who have followed his career graph, feel vindicated about their early assumptions. Others – people who have just known him as “Baby AB”, begin muttering to themselves that this kid could be the real deal. Almost everyone, though, is taken aback by the sheer talent and the audacity this lad has.

Dewald Brevis has been superb for MI

Over the next few games, that trend has continued. Brevis has walked out into perilous situations and sprinkled his grain of magic. He is yet to cross 50 but each of those knocks have been indicative of why countless across the globe have touted him for greatness.

The most poignant aspect, however, is that he has looked at home throughout. The pressure of the IPL can get to a lot of people – more so for someone who has never played First-Class cricket. In fact, Brevis is only the sixth overseas player to have made his IPL debut before his FC debut. A quick glance at him and the strokes he has nailed makes you wonder why his inexperience is such a big deal.

Against the Punjab Kings, he took down Rahul Chahar – one of their best bowlers and someone trying to force his way back into the Indian cricket team. The leg-spinner conceded 29 runs in a single over – the highest he has ever done in the IPL and looked clueless.

Against the Lucknow Super Giants, Brevis breezed his way to 31 off 12 balls before being dismissed by Avesh Khan. While MI would’ve wanted him to continue for a bit longer, it was an essay that told the IPL and the rest of the world how much of an impact he could make in a short period.

It was, in many ways, very de Villiers-esque. He too had the ability to impose himself on any situation and be so unconventional that it became conventional. Brevis, much like de Villiers, doesn’t really know what fear means. He seems to have a clear mindset and if the ball is in his hitting zones, he commits to it fully. That his hitting zones correspond to most of where bowlers usually bowl, helps him immensely.

For someone so young, he also seems to have a good head on his shoulders. It might not seem that he is calculating too much because, well, he goes after most things, he seems to be a step ahead of the bowlers. The hitting spree against Chahar was the perfect example, wherein he knew what the leg-spinner was trying and set himself up accordingly.

Thus, it seems that the de Villiers comparisons – comparisons that have been brought up whenever Brevis has stepped onto the field, may not be completely unwarranted. This IPL, however, has proved that Brevis may not need the “Baby AB” moniker anymore. Those who’ve watched him closely, probably knew all along. Those who didn’t, are probably aware of it now.

Social media buzz or not, the world knows about Brevis. The batting resemblances. The swashbuckling approach. The 360-degree strokes. The sight of imminent greatness. It’s Dewald Brevis though. Not “Baby AB”.

