Ben Stokes' latest adventure proves IPL cares little for reputation

When the IPL auction took place in December 2022, countless Chennai Super Kings (CSK) fans rejoiced as the franchise splashed the cash on Ben Stokes. While he had not previously set the IPL alight, the England all-rounder’s stature remains as grand as anyone in the cricketing landscape.

This acquisition also came after CSK enjoyed a middling campaign in 2022, finishing second from the bottom and missing out on the playoffs for the second time in three years. 2023, thus, was supposed to be a redemption year, and Stokes, many felt, was going to be the driving force.

Not just because of the aura he carries, but also because top-quality T20 outfits need an all-rounder of his ilk, a three-dimensional cricketer who can contribute in all aspects, and be just as good at everything.

Two months into the IPL, and it has not quite unfolded that way. Stokes has been ravaged by injuries, only being passed fully fit about a week or so ago. Even after regaining fitness, he has not featured for CSK, which is not surprising because the franchise rarely tweaks something until it is not completely bloke. But it is also unsurprising because the IPL, over the years, has not cared for reputations and stature much.

The fact that Stokes has hardly had the impact he is capable of whenever he has played, has not helped either. He has batted twice, mustered a total of 15 runs, and bowled only once, conceding 18 runs in a solitary over. These returns, quite simply, are not befitting of someone of his class.

But that is what it is. And just when CSK have shown signs of some batting fragility and are moving into a phase where Stokes’ clutch characteristics would have been very useful, there are reports that he is flying back after the league stage to prepare for England’s upcoming one-off Test against Ireland.

It is, of course, tough to make sense of the entire situation because there have been so many moving parts. The England Test skipper, too, is completely entitled to rest up and prepare for an international game that he is going to captain.

Ben Stokes has played just twice in IPL 2023 so far

In an ideal world, though, CSK would have wanted Ben Stokes to be the all-rounder he is - bowling and batting in difficult phases and digging them out of trouble. The England Test skipper, however, arrived in India after aggravating a knee injury in New Zealand, meaning that he only featured as a batter at the start.

A toe injury then ruled him out of the away fixture against the Mumbai Indians and by the time he recovered completely, CSK had found their ideal combination, comprising an overseas opener (Devon Conway), a foreign spin-bowling all-rounder (Moeen Ali), an overseas spinner (Maheesh Theekshana) and a proper foreign death bowler (Matheesha Pathirana).

When he batted, he could not impose himself against the spinners – a role that Shivam Dube has aced in his absence. With Conway piling up the runs, and Ajinkya Rahane enjoying a remarkable renaissance, CSK, as absurd as it might sound, have not really missed the ace England all-rounder.

Silly Point @FarziCricketer Hyped Stokes so much after CSK bought him in auction. Now almost forgot he's in the squad. Hyped Stokes so much after CSK bought him in auction. Now almost forgot he's in the squad.

What makes this sequence even more incredible is that Stokes, at one point, was being touted as a potential captaincy option, once MS Dhoni would hang up his IPL boots. If getting into the playing XI has become so tough for him, making him captain might not be something that would solve those problems, for almost all of CSK’s current overseas imports seem to have established themselves in the playing XI.

Where does that leave Stokes now, and next season, would the franchise be willing to stick with him? This is, of course, CSK that is being talked about – a side that backs its players to the hilt, irrespective of whatever has happened.

But the all-rounder did cost them ₹16.25 crore, which is not a meager sum. In fact, if CSK are smart, they could even get two world-class players for that amount of money, and return with a bit of change. They could also indulge in one of those fancy IPL trade deals – players like Deepak Hooda or Shardul Thakur could yet pique their interest.

What happens to Stokes and this marriage with CSK, though, is a debate for another evening (week or month altogether). For now, the discussion is more about how one of the best all-rounders in the world, injury withstanding, has featured only twice, despite the franchise breaking the bank to acquire him in the first place.

DIPTI MSDIAN @Diptiranjan_7 Ben Stokes to miss playoffs for CSK as he is returning England after CSK last league game!! Ben Stokes to miss playoffs for CSK as he is returning England after CSK last league game!! 💔 https://t.co/DnWHaPXQRg

Even if Stokes plays against the Delhi Capitals (DC), he would fly back to England having played just three games. This is not what CSK bought at the IPL auction last December. This does not suit Stokes and his aura either. But this is exactly what the IPL is – a league that cares very little for reputations and has a guide to success that is all its own.

Poll : 0 votes