Best 11 of players who played for both PBKS and RCB ft. Chris Gayle & KL Rahul

Two of IPL's biggest underachievers, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will face off in their respective second games of IPL 2024 at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium on March 25.

While RCB suffered a six-wicket loss at the hands of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), PBKS began their campaign with a bang, defeating the Delhi Capitals (DC) by four wickets.

Historically, the two teams have often flattered to deceive despite boasting several star players. Although RCB has qualified for the final three times and made the playoffs numerous other times, they have yet to win the elusive title.

On the other hand, PBKS has been arguably the worst side in league history, qualifying for the playoffs only twice in the previous 16 editions. Since their final run in 2014, the franchise has finished outside the top four in the subsequent nine seasons.

Thanks to the sub-par results, the two sides have become notorious for chopping and changing players regularly, leading to a lack of continuity and cohesion. Several players have also featured for both sides over the years and continue to do so even now.

On that note, let us build a best 11 with the players to have played for both PBKS and RCB.

Openers: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul (c)

The opening partnership boasts two of the most accomplished batters in IPL history, Chris Gayle and KL Rahul. Yet, their stints in RCB and PBKS followed quite the opposite paths.

The West Indian was acquired by RCB midway through the 2011 season as a replacement for Dirk Nannes, and the rest was history. Gayle began thrilling the home fans with his towering sixes and match-winning knocks, leading them to a final run in 2011.

The now-44-year-old won the Orange Cap twice during his RCB stint in 2011 and 2012. Gayle crossed the 600-run mark in his first three seasons with the franchise and stayed with them till 2017.

However, diminishing returns saw the franchise part ways with one of their talismans, and the 'Universe Boss' took his talents to the Punjab Kings in 2018. While his four-year run with the franchise was at the fag end of his illustrious IPL career, Gayle still managed three seasons with over 400 runs.

The champion batter finished his IPL career with almost 5,000 runs (8th all-time) and an incredible six centuries.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul's tale was the opposite of Chris Gayle's, with his best days coming with PBKS.

The stylish batter started his IPL career with RCB in 2013 before two seasons with the SunRisers Hyderabad. Rahul returned home to the franchise for the 2016 and 2017 editions.

While he only played five games for RCB in 2013 with minimal success, his performances in 2016 helped the side reach their third final. Rahul amassed 397 runs at an average of over 44.

The 31-year-old missed the 2017 season with a shoulder injury, and RCB did not retain him, enabling PBKS to acquire his services.

Rahul enjoyed his best IPL years with the Punjab-based franchise from 2018 to 2021, including winning the Orange Cap in 2020.

The right-handed batter scored over 600 runs in three of the four seasons (593 runs being the other in 2019) and averaged over 50 in each. He also captained PBKS in 2020 and 2021 before moving to the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in 2022, where he continues to wield his willow.

Middle order: Mayank Agarwal, Yuvraj Singh, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk)

Hailing from Karnataka, Mayank Agarwal started his IPL career with RCB. The 33-year-old played his first three seasons with the franchise from 2011 to 2013.

Despite averaging under 20 overall, Agarwal played in all 16 games in 2012, scoring 225 runs with a half-century. After stints with the Delhi Capitals and the now-defunct Rising Pune SuperGiant, the talented right-hander moved to PBKS from 2018 to 2022.

Agarwal enjoyed his most successful IPL years with the franchise, scoring over 1,000 runs, including 400+ seasons in 2020 and 2021. However, a dismal 2022 campaign saw him move to SRH in 2023.

One of India's all-time white-ball greats, Yuvraj Singh was the first captain of PBKS. The southpaw played for his home franchise from 2008 to 2010, leading them to one of their two playoff appearances in 2008.

Yet, the now-retired all-rounder could not translate his incredible T20I heroics to the IPL and the franchise decided to part ways with him after the 2010 season. Yuvraj then played for the now-defunct Pune Warriors for three seasons before moving to RCB in 2014.

Despite his highest-scoring season with 376 runs, the champion cricketer was released after the lone year. Yuvraj had one final hurrah with PBKS in 2018 but was well past his prime and averaged a paltry 10.83 in six outings.

The following two middle-order batters, Glenn Maxwell and Dinesh Karthik, currently play for RCB. Yet, they previously featured for PBKS during their IPL careers.

Karthik played the lone season in 2011 for them, scoring a respectable 282 runs in 14 games. He also played for RCB previously in 2015 but endured a horrific season, averaging under 13 in 16 outings. However, after moving around the country with various franchises, Karthik returned to the Bengaluru-based side in 2022.

On the other hand, Maxwell made his IPL mark with PBKS in 2014 after a quiet two seasons with Delhi and Mumbai in 2012 and 2013. The mercurial batting all-rounder scored 552 runs at a strike rate of over 187 in 2014, helping PBKS reach the final for the only time in the IPL.

However, he followed his breathtaking season with duds from 2015 to 2017, resulting in the franchise letting go of him. Maxwell returned to PBKS for a lone season in 2020 but scored a paltry 108 runs in 13 games before moving to RCB in 2021.

All-rounders: Marcus Stoinis, Chris Jordan

A pair of overseas stars, Marcus Stoinis and Chris Jordan, make up the all-rounders department of the RCB-PBKS best 11.

Renowned for his Big Bash heroics, Stoinis' first IPL stint came with PBKS from 2016 to 2018. In limited opportunities, the Aussie all-rounder scored only the lone half-century and picked up 13 wickets in 19 outings

Stoinis moved to RCB for the 2019 edition and performed admirably with the bat, scoring 211 runs at an average of 52.75 in ten games. However, he wasn't retained by the franchise and moved to DC for two seasons before his ongoing LSG stint.

England's Chris Jordan started his IPL career with RCB in 2016, picking up 11 wickets in nine matches during their final run. However, his expensive spells led to his release and the pace-bowling all-rounder played with SRH for two seasons before moving to PBKS in 2020.

Jordan played two seasons for PBKS in 2020 and 2021, picking up 13 scalps in as many games.

Bowlers: Praveen Kumar, Harshal Patel, Varun Aaron

Former Indian pacer Praveen Kumar spent three seasons each with RCB and PBKS during his IPL career.

The now-40-year-old began with RCB from 2008 to 2010, helping the side qualify for the semi-final and final in his final two seasons. Praveen finished with 34 wickets in 38 games during his stint with RCB.

The medium-pacer enjoyed a decent run with PBKS the following three seasons from 2011 to 2013, grabbing 31 wickets in 44 games. Praveen ended his IPL career playing for MI, SRH, and Gujarat Lions from 2014 to 2017.

Harshal Patel had an extended run with RCB divided over two stints, 2012-2017 and 2021-2023.

Apart from an impressive 17-wicket season in 2015, the medium pacer had nothing much to show for during his first stint. However, Harshal reinvented himself as a death bowler on his return to RCB in 2021, finishing with an incredible 32 wickets that season and winning the Purple Cap.

He followed that up with another impressive run in 2022, picking up 19 wickets in 15 games. However, an expensive 2023 season with minimal rewards led to RCB moving away from Harshal.

He was acquired by PBKS in the 2024 IPL auction and played his first game in their season opener against DC.

Another former Indian pacer who recently announced his retirement from first-class cricket, Varun Aaron, rounds off the playing XI. The express pacers played for RCB from 2014 to 2016.

After a solid 16-wicket season in 2014, Aaron endured dismal outings in the following two seasons, with five wickets in 14 games at an economy of almost ten per over. He moved to PBKS in 2017 for two seasons, playing six games and picking up seven wickets.