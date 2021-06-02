Top 4 captains with a stellar IPL record

The motto of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is 'Where Talent Meets Opportunity'. Over the years, the league has been a true testament to a platform that has allowed young players to not only shine but also prosper in their careers.

Since 2008, there have been a number of players who have gone on to achieve great things in their careers and at the same time, the league has thrown up some amazing leaders as well.

Here we take a look at the captains who have been outstanding in their respective roles and have carved out a special position for themselves in IPL history.

MS Dhoni - IPL's very own legend

MS Dhoni

Having led India to the title in the inaugural World T20, MS Dhoni was the most expensive player in the first IPL auction. He was snapped up by the Chennai Super Kings and it was the start of a special relationship.

Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to three titles and has been crucial in every successful IPL season for the men in yellow.

MS Dhoni has led the side in 195 matches and has tasted success in 115 of them, which takes his win percentage to 59.27.

Dhoni's presence on the field and his ability to finish off games has seen CSK win numerous matches from improbable situations.

Rohit Sharma - Most successful IPL captain

Rohit Sharma

Ricky Ponting was appointed captain of the Mumbai Indians back in 2013 with a lot of fanfare. However, the former Australian captain had a miserable outing - both with the bat and as captain - and stepped down from the helm midway through the season. Rohit Sharma was handed the captaincy and it has been a magical journey for the Mumbai Indians ever since.

Rohit Sharma has led the Mumbai Indians to five IPL titles. In 123 matches, the right-handed batsman has led his side to victory on 72 ocassions with a win percentage of 60.16.

Gautam Gambhir - Helped KKR win their first IPL trophy

Gautam Gambhir

Gautam Gambhir was a big-ticket signing for the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2012 and was put in-charge of a revamped KKR side. The left-handed batsman made a big impact as he led KKR to two IPL titles over the next few years. He has been one of the most successful captains of the Shahrukh Khan-owned franchise.

Ever since he stepped away, KKR has struggled to maintain their consistency. As far as the numbers are concerned, Gambhir led KKR in 108 matches and won 61 games which puts his win percentage at 56.48.

Shane Warne - First captain to win the IPL

Shane Warne

Shane Warne has to be on this list, not only for the numbers, but also for the impact he had on the game, the league and on many young players. He led an unheralded Rajasthan Royals side in the first season.

The Royals were among the underdogs in the first edition of the tournament but Warne's masterful captaincy saw them lift the inaugural IPL trophy. Warne played four seasons in the IPL (all for the Royals).

The franchise won 30 of the 55 games they played under his leadership with a win percentage of 54.54. He remains one of the best tactical minds in the game and will always remain the first captain to win the IPL trophy.

