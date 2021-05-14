IPL 2021: "MI and RCB will be absolutely unaffected" - Aakash Chopra on England players' likely unavailability

Aakash Chopra has said that the Mumbai Indians (MI) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will not be bothered if the England players are not available for the remainder of IPL 2021.

Ashley Giles recently said that English players are unlikely to feature anymore in IPL 2021. The England team are scheduled to tour Bangladesh and Pakistan before the T20 World Cup and they will be preparing for the Ashes after the global event.

Ashley Giles made it clear that England's players will be expected to give preference to international commitments over a rescheduled IPL 2021. pic.twitter.com/2eSEFonbnN — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 11, 2021

In a video shared on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra pointed out that MI will be least concerned with the development as they do not have any English players in their ranks.

"Mumbai Indians will not be bothered at all. They don't have anyone. If you see their playing XI, they are not able to play even Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Milne, they play only one of them," said Chopra.

The former India player highlighted that MI's overseas contingent is comprised of three New Zealanders, a couple of players each from Australia and South Africa, and Kieron Pollard from West Indies.

"Jimmy Neesham and Trent Boult are from New Zealand. Kieron Pollard is West Indian, Quinton de Kock is South African, so they do not have any problem. So, Mumbai Indians will be absolutely unaffected," added Chopra.

There are reports that the New Zealand players might also not be available for the remainder of IPL 2021. Mumbai Indians will be severely impacted in such a scenario.

New Zealand players, including Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson, are a major doubt for the remaining of IPL 2021 if it happens in September as they are scheduled to play Pakistan ahead of the T20 World Cup. #IPL2021 pic.twitter.com/u3opV99Amy — Sportskeeda India (@Sportskeeda) May 13, 2021

Aakash Chopra on RCB also being unaffected by the English players' likely absence

RCB predominantly have Australian players in their overseas contingent [P/C: iplt20.com]

Aakash Chopra observed that RCB are also as unconcerned as MI, with no English players in their squad.

"RCB, they are also not affected. Because if you see their overseas players, most of them are from New Zealand or Australia. They have Maxwell and AB de Villiers. They have Daniel Sams and Daniel Christian, who are both Australians," said Chopra.

The 43-year-old signed off by stating that even some of the Australians, who had pulled out of IPL 2021, might now be available to the RCB for the remainder of the tournament.

"Adam Zampa will become available now. They had taken Scott Kuggeleijn, if they don't take him, then Kane Richardson - once again an Australian. They took a New Zealand batsman instead of Joshua Philippe. So overall, they are also not bothered," concluded Chopra.

RCB might not be too concerned if the Kiwi players are also not available when IPL 2021 commences. Kyle Jamieson is the only prominent New Zealander in their squad, and they have sufficient backups for him.

