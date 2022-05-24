Best overseas players in IPL 2022 group stage: South Africa

Given South Africa's fruitful orchard of cricketing talent, it was expected that several Proteas stars would make their mark in IPL 2022.

We take a look at the best South African performers from the group stage of IPL 2022.

#3. Quinton de Kock (Lucknow Super Giants)

Quinton de Kock's highlight of the season came just last week when he smashed an unbeaten 140, the third-highest score in the tournament's history.

The knock was judged to be the most impactful of the season by ESPN Cricinfo as de Kock steered Lucknow to victory in their last group stage match against Kolkata Knight Riders.

ESPNcricinfo @ESPNcricinfo



#IPL2022 Quinton de Kock's 140* was the third-highest individual score in IPL history Quinton de Kock's 140* was the third-highest individual score in IPL history 😲#IPL2022 https://t.co/nYQp2JmYiY

His century set up a huge first-innings total of 210 but it was has ability to bat in such a contrast to his teammates that made this knock so impactful. De Kock scored the most runs by a single batter (71) in the last five overs of an IPL match while his teammates at the other end batted at a strike rate of 133.33 for the innings (only scoring 68 runs).

De Kock was also able to maintain a consistent run of form in IPL 2022, notching up a mammoth 502 runs for the tournament (third-highest run-getter). He regularly scored big totals, finishing with one century and three fifties alongside an average of 38.61.

#2. Faf du Plessis (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis proved to be a valuable asset in IPL 2022 as a leader and a batter. He finished as the fifth-highest run-getter in the competition (443 runs).

With three half-centuries (and a high score of 96), a strike rate of 130.67 and an average of 34.07, du Plessis was certainly a crucial part of his franchise's fortunes. Last Friday, his 100-run stand with Virat Kohli was the catalyst in setting up an eight-wicket victory that secured a playoffs berth for his side.

Earlier in the competition, du Plessis made his way into the record books, rising to fifth on the list of overseas cricketers to hit the most half-centuries in IPL history. He now has 25 of them, with only David Warner, AB de Villiers, Chris Gayle and Shane Watson ahead of him.

#1. Kagiso Rabada (Punjab Kings)

Kagiso Rabada certainly did his part in what was a somewhat lacklustre tournament for his franchise Punjab Kings. They narrowly missed out on a spot in the playoffs, with the side's batting prowess arguably to blame.

Rabada was the standout quick this tournament, taking the most wickets by a pacer in IPL 2022 - 23 scalps from 13 innings. He was third overall in the top five wicket-takers of IPL 2022. All the players on the list are spinners with the exception of the South African right-armer.

Rabada housed a respectable average of 17.65 and an economy rate of under 9 and certainly played a critical role for his franchise.

SuperSport 🏆 @SuperSportTV



No South African bowler has taken more IPL wickets than him. He’s now two away from 100 wickets in the competition Kagiso Rabada is clear!No South African bowler has taken more IPL wickets than him. He’s now two away from 100 wickets in the competition Kagiso Rabada is clear! 🔝No South African bowler has taken more IPL wickets than him. He’s now two away from 100 wickets in the competition 🔥 https://t.co/GcNLsFU5hK

Rabada's most impactful performance of IPL 2022 was his 33/4 against the Gujarat Titans, who finished atop the table after the group stages. His bowling heroics significantly hampered their first innings total, as they fell for a meagre 143 after 20 overs.

Rabada not only excelled in IPL 2022 but has elevated himself to the upper echelon of Proteas players in the IPL. He has taken the most wickets by a South African in IPL history.

