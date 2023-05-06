Best transformation of cricketers over the IPL

IPL is the grandest T20 competition in the world right now, with players from various nations competing in this tournament every year. BCCI launched this league in 2008, aiming to provide a stage for youngsters to showcase their talents. Several cricketers have utilized this platform, creating some Toing Moments and catapulting themselves to another level in their careers.

The league started in 2008, and currently its 16th edition is underway in India. Over the last few weeks, there have been many Toing Moments during the tournament. Several veteran cricketers have made a comeback this season and shown that they can still #StayToing.

Speaking of experienced players, in this article now, we will look at five such cricketers who have had the best transformation in IPL history. Here’s a list of five transformations which will make you go ‘wow’.

1. MS Dhoni’s WOW Shots

MS Dhoni over the years.

MS Dhoni is the face of the Indian Premier League right now. No matter which city the Chennai Super Kings play, they always receive enormous support from the fans at the stadiums because of Dhoni.

One of the major reasons behind Dhoni’s fan following is his ability to hit sixes. Be it 2008, 2015 or 2023, Dhoni has played some Toing shots in his career. His looks have changed a lot in 15 years, but his six-hitting abilities have remained the same.

2. Ravindra Jadeja’s #StayToing Beards

Ravindra Jadeja over the years.

Apart from top-level cricket, IPL is known for its glamour. You can think of the craziest hairstyles and beard settings, and the cricketers will Sport It. One of the players who amazed the fans with his transformation is Ravindra Jadeja.

The Chennai Super Kings all-rounder was an under-19 player when the IPL started. He did not have much facial hair, but during the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Jadeja drew a lot of attention with his beard styles. His haircuts were quite trendy as well.

3. Sport It Like Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli over the years.

Virat Kohli is another cricketer who was an under-19 star when IPL was launched. He was quite chubby when he made his debut for the Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2008.

He has worked hard on his fitness and proved to be one of the strongest cricketers in the tournament. His style and looks have changed a lot as well. Many youngsters of India not only idolize him for his batting but also copy his beard and hairstyles to #StayToing.

4. Rohit Sharma has had many Toing Moments

Rohit Sharma over the years.

Rohit Sharma is the most successful captain in IPL as far as winning championships are concerned. Sharma has helped Mumbai Indians win five trophies.

Sharma started his IPL career with Deccan Chargers. He was a young, upcoming talent in 2008. During his legendary IPL career, Sharma has created many ‘wow’ moments with his incredible hitting, brilliant captaincy, hat-trick, and also witty remarks at press conferences.

5. Ageless Wriddhiman Saha’s Toing IPL Journey

Wriddhiman Saha over the years.

Indian batter Wriddhiman Saha has participated in all IPL seasons as well. While fans always talk about the fitness of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, it is pertinent to note that Saha has maintained his fitness quite well even at the age of 38.

He started his IPL journey the Kolkata Knight Riders in 2008, and then moving on to Chennai Super Kings, Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad before joining Gujarat Titans in 2022. His teams may have changed, but his batting and wicket-keeping reflexes have always been the Toing Moment for everyone.

