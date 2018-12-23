×
Best XI comprising current head coaches in cricket

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
112   //    23 Dec 2018, 14:44 IST

Stephen Fleming is a highly regarded coach in the T20 format right now
Stephen Fleming is a highly regarded coach in the T20 format right now

Coaching in the game of cricket is different from football. While a football coach has a huge impact during the proceedings of a game, it is much lesser in the game of cricket.

However, with the advent of T20 cricket, the role of a coach is increasing. Also, the transition period from a cricketer to a coach has almost decreased and we are coming across many player-cum-coaches too in recent times.

Hence, many cricketers are soon diving into this profession soon after their retirement which is helping the game as a whole. On that note, we have compiled a well-balanced XI of the active head coaches across the globe.

#4 Openers

Stephen Fleming and Gary Kirsten

Stephen Fleming started his coaching career in the Indian Premier League with Chennai Super Kings. He has won multiple trophies since then and has hence commanded a number of coaching assignments across the globe.

Apart from CSK, Fleming is also a coach in the Big Bash League with Melbourne Stars and also coached a team in the recently concluded T10 trophy. Fleming has a good coaching career ahead of him and it may not be long before we see him coach a country.

Fleming opened the batting for New Zealand for many years. He was also the captain of the Kiwis in three World Cups. He is an influential figure in New Zealand cricket and his experience is being passed on to his teams.

Gary Kirsten was one of the most successful coaches for India as he won the ICC World Cup in 2011. Since then, he has been a part of the South African National team and Delhi Daredevils squad as a coach.

However, he has recently been appointed as the Head Coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore and will look to end their trophy drought. His application to become the coach of the Indian Women's team has failed and his stint in IPL would continue.

Kirsten is probably the best left-handed batsman that South Africa has ever produced. He opened the batting and broke many records with the Proteas which was only overtaken by Jacques Kallis. He also topped the ICC ODI batting charts on many occasions and had a decent captaincy stint too.

Nesara V Jagannatha
ANALYST
1994 - Sagittarius Books, Movies, and Sports Mechanical Engineer Bengaluru
