Bhuvneshwar Kumar's top 3 spells in the IPL against KKR

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has probably not enjoyed the best of starts in the IPL 2023 season, picking up just two wickets from three games at an economy rate of 9.78. However, he couldn't have possibly asked for a better opposition to bowl to than the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

Bhuvneshwar has picked up the most wickets by any bowler against KKR (30 wickets from 25 games). Having done well against this opposition in the past could give him much-needed confidence.

The veteran Indian pacer also has a point to prove this season after being dropped from the national team. Thus, the game against KKR could just be the confidence-booster he needs.

On that note, let's take a look at the three best bowling performances from Bhuvneshwar Kumar against KKR:

Bhuvneshwar Kumar @BhuviOfficial



A big thank you to the management, team mates, coaches and support staff with whom I've had the luck to work with over the years!



Finally, the



To many more Sun Rises together 10 Years in Orange!A big thank you to the management, team mates, coaches and support staff with whom I've had the luck to work with over the years!Finally, the #OrangeArmy - The love, trust & backing I have received, is priceless! 🧡To many more Sun Rises together 10 Years in Orange! 😍A big thank you to the management, team mates, coaches and support staff with whom I've had the luck to work with over the years! ✨Finally, the #OrangeArmy - The love, trust & backing I have received, is priceless! 🧡To many more Sun Rises together ☀️ https://t.co/H6AbqPVNCt

#3 3/25, PWI vs KKR, IPL 2013

Bhuvneshwar Kumar was initially a part of Pune Warriors India (PWI) and some impressive performances there gave him the recognition that he needed to get fast-tracked into the Indian team.

KKR won the toss and elected to bat first, but Bhuvneshwar started really well, sending back Manvinder Bisla early. Gautam Gambhir did score a half-century and Ryan ten Doeschate's cameo threatened to take the game away from PWI.

But Bhuvneshwar struck back at the death with wickets of Ten Doeschate and Yusuf Pathan to finish with figures of 3/25. PWI couldn't chase down the target of 153, getting bundled out for just 106.

#2 3/20, KKR vs SRH, IPL 2017

Apart from being an impressive new-ball bowler, Bhuvneshwar Kumar had begun to deliver at the death as well and that was seen against KKR during Match 14 of the IPL 2017 season.

Bhuvneshwar dismissed the dangerous Sunil Narine cheaply to give SRH a solid start. Robin Uthappa (68 off 39) and Manish Pandey (46 off 35) resurrected KKR's innings and gave them a great platform. But it was Bhuvneshwar who once again showed his control at the backend of the innings, sending back Manish Pandey and then Colin De Grandhomme for a duck.

Although SRH couldn't chase down the total, it was an impressive performance from Bhuvneshwar Kumar nonetheless.

#1 3/19, SRH vs KKR, IPL 2016 Eliminator

Bhuvneshwar Kumar played a vital role in SRH's run to the 2016 IPL title and his best performance against KKR came in the Eliminator that season in Delhi. The Sunrisers had set a fighting target of 163 against a strong KKR batting line-up and they naturally needed someone to step up with the ball.

KKR kept losing wickets at regular intervals, but arguably the biggest blow for them that day was Manish Pandey, who looked threatening. Bhuvneshwar Kumar provided that breakthrough and then once again closed out the game with the wickets of Rajagopal Sathish and Jason Holder.

This stunning performance in a knockout game was an indication that Bhuvneshwar was getting back to his best.

Poll : 0 votes