"Big honour to come over here and represent you guys" - Trent Boult on joining Rajasthan Royals

New Zealand pacer Trent Boult was picked up by the Rajasthan Royals (RR) for ₹8 crore in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Mega Auction that took place on Saturday and Sunday.

Today he shared a message for his new team, talking about how excited he is to join up with them.

"Just a quick message to say how excited I am to be joining the Rajasthan Royals for the upcoming IPL. I've always enjoyed visiting the beautiful Pink City so this is a big honour to come over there and represent you guys. So here's to a very, very successful campaign. Can't wait to get over there and meet the guys and really get into it," he said in a video shared by the RR Twitter handle.

He signed off with the team chant of "Halla Bol".

Trent Boult to lead new-look Rajasthan Royals pace attack

Rajasthan Royals rebuilt their pace attack in the IPL 2022 auction, and Trent Boult is set to be the leader of the pack.

He will have former Mumbai Indians teammate Nathan Coulter-Nile alongside him, as well as India pacer Prasidh Krishna, who was picked up for a whopping ₹10 crore in the auction.

Apart from them, the RR pace attack comprises West Indies left-arm seamer Obed McCoy and India's Navdeep Saini.

Boult's fellow Kiwis -- all-rounders James Neesham and Darryl Mitchell -- will also provide options with the ball.

Kuldip Yadav and Kuldeep Sen are there in the squad to add depth as well.

RR also have a very potent spin attack in the form of the experienced duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravichandran Ashwin.

RR have built a good, balanced squad, and look set to be title contenders.

They will be led, of course, by Sanju Samson, and he will have Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal and Yashaswi Jaiswal in the top order alongside him. The team also shored up the middle order by addingthe likes of Shimron Hetmyer, Rassie van der Dussen and Karun Nair among others.

They finished the auction with a squad of 24 players.

