Born in Chennai, net bowler for RCB - 5 things you need to know about T20 World Cup 2022's hat-trick hero Karthik Meiyappan

Karthik Meiyappan made history by becoming the first player from an associate nation to take a hat-trick against a full member of the International Cricket Council.

Playing for the United Arab Emirates in Round 1 of T20 World Cup 2022, Meiyappan dismissed Sri Lanka's Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Charith Asalanka and Dasun Shanaka off successive deliveries to complete a hat-trick. He became the first bowler to take a hat-trick in this year's T20 World Cup.

Meiyappan has now joined Brett Lee, Kagiso Rabada, Wanindu Hasaranga and Curtis Campher on the list of bowlers to have taken three wickets in three balls in a T20 World Cup match. Not many fans knew about the UAE spinner's talent before his hat-trick against Sri Lanka, so here are five things that you should know about Karthik Meiyappan.

#1 Karthik Meiyappan was born in Chennai

Many members of the UAE's T20 World Cup 2022 squad were born outside the Gulf country. One of them is Meiyappan, who was born in Chennai on October 8, 2000. The leg-spin bowler turned 22 earlier this month.

While none of the Indian team bowlers have ever taken a hat-trick in T20 World Cup matches, Meiyappan has become the first Indian origin player to accomplish this massive feat.

#2 Meiyappan was a net bowler for Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mufaddal Vohra @mufaddal_vohra UAE captain Ahmed Raza and Karthik Meiyappan have been drafted to RCB's training camp for IPL 2020. UAE captain Ahmed Raza and Karthik Meiyappan have been drafted to RCB's training camp for IPL 2020.

IPL 2020 happened in the United Arab Emirates. Royal Challengers Bangalore called on two local bowlers to help their batters in the training nets. One of them was the then UAE skipper Ahmed Raza and the second was Meiyappan.

At the age of 20, Meiyappan got a golden chance to bowl against the likes of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers. He also spent time with two of the best leg-spinners in T20 cricket - Yuzvendra Chahal and Adam Zampa.

#3 Chennai Super Kings signed him as a net bowler for IPL 2021

UAE played host to the second phase of the IPL in 2021. Chennai Super Kings, the winners of that season, had signed Meiyappan as one of their net bowlers for the tournament.

He got a golden opportunity to bowl against former Indian captain MS Dhoni in the nets.

#4 Karthik Meiyappan aims to become part of an IPL squad one day

Johns. @CricCrazyJohns The boy from Chennai, playing for Uae, scripts history in Geelong by taking the hat-trick in the T20 World Cup, remember the name, he is just 22-years-old - Take a bow, Karthik Meiyappan. The boy from Chennai, playing for Uae, scripts history in Geelong by taking the hat-trick in the T20 World Cup, remember the name, he is just 22-years-old - Take a bow, Karthik Meiyappan. https://t.co/IJ9JRJQmI7

In an interview with Khaleej Times after IPL 2020, Meiyappan shared his experience of being a net bowler for the Royal Challengers Bangalore. The leg-spinner expressed his desire to become a part of the main IPL squad.

“It definitely is a great motivation, like your hunger level increases by just getting a taste of the IPL. Now I want to achieve more. I want to be part of the squad in the coming years, and not be a net bowler,” he said.

It will be interesting to see if any of the 10 IPL teams sign him at the upcoming auction.

#5 Karthik Meiyappan won Player of the Match award on T20I debut

Wasim Jaffer @WasimJaffer14

Asalanka

Shanaka



That is a quality hat-trick. Congratulations Karthik Meiyappan, something to cherish for lifetime 🏽 #SLvUAE #T20WorldCup2022 RajapaksaAsalankaShanakaThat is a quality hat-trick. Congratulations Karthik Meiyappan, something to cherish for lifetime RajapaksaAsalanka Shanaka That is a quality hat-trick. Congratulations Karthik Meiyappan, something to cherish for lifetime 👏🏽 #SLvUAE #T20WorldCup2022 https://t.co/sYB3nIe9I0

Karthik Meiyappan made his T20I debut against Ireland last year at the ICC Academy Ground in Dubai. He bowled a magical spell of 4/25 in his first T20I and helped the UAE win by 54 runs.

For dismissing Curtis Campher, George Dockrell, Neil Rock and Mark Adair, Meiyappan was adjudged the Player of the Match.

