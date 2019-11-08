Breaking: Delhi Capitals confirm Ravichandran Ashwin trade ahead of IPL 2020

Sarah Waris FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 08 Nov 2019, 15:23 IST

Australia Training Session

Ravichandran Ashwin has been traded from Kings XI Punjab to Delhi Capitals, thus bringing an end to talks about his future in IPL 2020. Ness Wadia, the co-owner of the Mohali franchise confirmed the news on Thursday. “Everyone is happy with this deal. We are happy, Ashwin is happy and Delhi is happy. We were in talks with three teams but have finally come to this conclusion. We wish Ashwin the very best,” Wadia told PTI.

The Punjab side were always eager to trade their skipper for the last two editions earlier as well, but the equation changed after they got former Indian cricketer Anil Kumble on board as the team director. As per reports, Kumble was not keen to part with the star player, but Ashwin himself was eager to move to Delhi, where the tracks would suit his bowling style.

With Ashwin moving to Delhi, J Suchith from the Capitals team has switched teams. Delhi have also paid Kings XI a sum of INR 1.5 crores as part of the deal. Ashwin will continue getting INR 7.6 crores, his auction value from IPL 2018.

Ashwin led Kings XI Punjab in the last two seasons of the cash-rich league but without much success. His side failed to enter the top four in either season, and personally as well, his form was inconsistent. He managed 25 wickets in the last two editions, but often proved expensive, with the seam-friendly track at Mohali not helping his cause.

Since his debut in 2009, Ashwin has picked up 125 wickets in 139 games at an excellent economy rate of just 6.79. He was an important part of Chennai Super Kings' dominance in the IPL, helping them to successive titles in 2010 and 2011. With Ashwin headed to Delhi, it is likely that opening batsman and wicket-keeper KL Rahul will don the role of captain for Punjab for the next season.

The IPL trade window closes next week, with the auctions for the next season taking place next month in Kolkata.