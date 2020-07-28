Brett Lee names Preity Zinta as his favourite Bollywood actress

Former Australian fast bowler Brett Lee has revealed the name of his favorite Bollywood actress, and it is none other than Kings XI Punjab co-owner - Preity Zinta.

During his appearance on the Explore With Kevin YouTube channel, Brett Lee answered several interesting questions. The host asked the pacer about his favorite Bollywood actress in the same interview and Brett Lee named Preity Zinta.

"Of course, Preity Zinta," Brett Lee said.

It is worth noting that Brett Lee once played for the Preity Zinta-owned Kings XI Punjab team in the IPL. The right-arm quick even represented the Kolkata Knight Riders before hanging up his IPL boots.

most Indian cricket fans would know, Preity Zinta has worked in some great Bollywood movies like Kal Ho Naa Ho, Koi Mil Gaya and Veer Zaara. In 2008, she had bought the ownership rights of the Mohali-based IPL franchise, along with Ness Wadia, Mohit Burman and others. Recently, Kings XI Punjab also acquired the St. Lucia Zouks - a Caribbean Premier League outfit.

Brett Lee's life after retirement from the cricket field

Brett Lee says he's looking forward to Bollywood's Preity Zinta watching his acting debut in "UnIndian" via DailyMail pic.twitter.com/hhXrfbh05i — PreityZintaFrance (@FCfrenchPZ) October 9, 2015

Brett Lee donned the Australian cricket team jersey in the international arena for 13 years. He was a part of Australia's World Cup-winning squad in 2003 and 2007. The right-arm quick played 76 Tests, 221 ODIs, and 25 T20Is for Australia, picking up over 700 international wickets. He retired from all forms of cricket in 2015.

Post that, Brett Lee featured in the Masters Champions League four years ago, while earlier this year, he was a part of the Ponting XI team that played against the Gilchrist XI in the Bushfire T20 match.

Off the cricket field, Brett Lee has tried his luck in the media industry. He worked in a Bollywood film titled 'UnIndian' and he regularly features in leading media houses' cricket commentary panels.