Chennai Super Kings Predicted Playing XI vs Kolkata Knight Riders for Match 61 of IPL 2023

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 61 of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chepauk on Sunday, May 14.

The Men in Yellow are currently second in the standings with 15 points from 12 matches. They could move up to the summit if they beat Kolkata, with the Gujarat Titans (GT) having only a one-point lead at the top.

CSK have stuck to a settled combination over the last few matches and aren't expected to make many changes as we approach the business end of the league stage. They will look to keep things simple and seal a top-two spot.

Here is CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 61 of IPL 2023 against KKR.

Note: Playing XIs are bound to vary majorly in IPL 2023, with the introduction of the impact player rule as well as captains having the chance to name their side after the result of the toss is known.

CSK vs KKR: CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs KKR in IPL 2023

Devon Conway has been CSK's most consistent batter this season

Much of CSK's success in IPL 2023 has been down to their opening partnership. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Devon Conway, who put on 73 in the reverse fixture, will be vital once again. They will need to be at their best in the powerplay, with KKR bound to introduce their spin trio early.

Shivam Dube has been dealing with an injury that has prevented him from fielding. If he hasn't recovered, he could alternate with either Tushar Deshpande or Maheesh Theekshana as the impact sub.

Ambati Rayudu hasn't been anywhere near his best this season, but he's the kind of player who will play a scintillating knock when it is least expected. MS Dhoni clearly has a lot of faith in the veteran batter, who will be in the spotlight against the Knight Riders.

Maheesh Theekshana hasn't been in great form and sent down only two overs in the last game. Mitchell Santner remains an option to replace him, but Dhoni might place faith in Theekshana's mystery and guile one more time against KKR, who have several left-handers in their batting lineup.

Ben Stokes has been kept out by CSK's team combination even though he has been fit and available, and the Englishman is unlikely to find a place in the side at Chepauk.

CSK's predicted playing XI for Match 61 of IPL 2023: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande.

Impact player candidates: Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Ambati Rayudu.

