IPL 2021 Match 2 CSK vs DC: 5 Players to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings will take on Delhi Capitals in match 2 of Vivo IPL 2021 on Saturday, 10th April at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Both teams had a contrasting end to the IPL last season, with the Delhi Capitals claiming the runners-up spot while CSK ending on a low 7th postion.

Chennai Super Kings will be delighted to have their veteran batsman Suresh Raina back in the squad. Skipper MS Dhoni can be seen in action once again guiding the Yellow Army in IPL 2021.

Meanwhile, Delhi Capitals will be missing the services of their skipper Shreyas Iyer due to a shoulder injury picked up during the recently concluded India-England ODI series. Rishab Pant will be leading the side in his absence.

In anticipation of this cracker of a contest, we take look at 5 top players who can impact the game.

#1 Sam Curran was CSK's best player in IPL 2020

Sam Curran - Chennai Super Kings

Curran was the lone shining star for the Chennai Super Kings last season as the Yellow Army failed to enter the play-offs for the first time in IPL history. He is flexible in batting at any position and can dominate any opposition bowling line-up with his power hitting. He was the leading wicket taker for CSK last season with 13 wickets to his name at a decent economy rate of 8.19 runs per over.

#2 Prithvi Shaw is on fire at the moment

Prithvi Shaw - Delhi Capitals

Prithwi Shaw was in red hot form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy earlier this year where he scored a whopping 827 runs from 8 innings at an impressive strike rate of 138.29. He is a great timer of the cricket ball and can score runs at a very quick pace. The Delhi Capitals will rely on Shaw to score a lot of runs and provide the team with good starts throughout the tournament.

