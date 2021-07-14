Chris Gayle needs to come out swinging in his last hurrah

Before the 3rd T20I against Australia, several knives were out, questioning Chris Gayle’s place in the West Indies’ first-choice T20I side. To be fair to those, the notions weren’t dumbfounded with the left-handed batter hardly setting the world ablaze.

In 9 T20Is in 2021 prior to Monday, Gayle had aggregated only 102 runs, with those runs being scored at a strike rate of 92.72 – a stat not befitting of the behemoth of T20 cricket.

More worryingly though, throughout that period, Gayle looked a touch out of sorts and rarely resembled the batter who has conquered almost every bowling attack he has faced. In blunter terms, there was a hint of conservatism to Gayle’s approach, which considering his belligerent brand of batting, posed quite a few questions.

Not only was he unable to click into over-drive, he was also reluctant to do so. And, when he did decide to break out of that funk, he wasn’t really able to accomplish that goal. Thus, to many, Gayle had started showcasing chinks in his armour – chinks many felt never existed in an armour that has long remained unblemished.

The West Indies side, to Gayle’s delight, threw all their weight behind the Universe Boss, openly stating that his mere presence added another string to their bow. The aspect that went unsaid though, was that the Caribbean outfit, despite venturing into relatively uncharted territory, still hoped and believed that the Jamaican would come good, sooner rather than later.

Fortunately, their prayers were answered at the Daren Sammy International Stadium on Monday when Gayle rewound the clock and produced an assault synonymous to those that have defined him as a T20 cricketer.

Immediately, the Universe Boss seemed an individual who had regained his mojo. Not just with the bat, but also while talking to the media, wherein he stated that the commentators (and the larger population) should just “cherish” the Universe Boss and let him have “fun” as he walks into the sunset.

On the cricketing front, that essay, which only comprised (by Gayle’s standards) of 67 runs highlighted how the Universe Boss’ attributes might be best used in the twilight of his career.

At the turn of the last decade, Gayle had begun stamping his authority on international white-ball fixtures. However, at that point, the left-handed batter still fluctuated between the mediocre and the mesmerizing. As the 2010s beckoned, he flicked a switch and started adopting a mechanism that bore much more fruit.

To place things into context, he started taking his time at the outset and was even willing to consume a significant chunk of dot balls in the Power Play. The up-side, as it always has been with Gayle, was that he had the ability to offset the dot deliveries with enormous sixes. Though that still remains his USP, the laws of nature have forced that particular propensity to dwindle just a shade.

In fact, the shortcomings of the approach have been laid bare to witness post the magnificent T20 World Cup campaign in 2016 – a campaign that was set up by Gayle courtesy of a virtuoso knock against England at the Wankhede Stadium.

Between that extraordinary evening at Mumbai and 10th July 2021, though, things weren’t as rosy, for Gayle only scored 223 runs at an average of 12.38 (yes, you read that right) in T20I cricket. Stunningly, his strike rate hovered around 103.72, suggesting that Chris Gayle – the international T20I batter, was definitely on the wane.

In franchise T20 cricket, the Jamaican was still going strong, making the anomaly seem even more puzzling. Not only was he not scoring enough runs for the West Indies, he was simply not able to bank upon his strongest suit – pure hitting prowess.

Chris Gayle has been dominating franchise T20 leagues

Chris Gayle hasn't been in great form in 2021

The aforementioned has perhaps spilled over into 2021, where Gayle, in contrast to cricketing logic, has been demoted to bat at No.3. While the decision rests upon the left-handed batter’s proclivity to dominate spinners, it perhaps reduces the impact he can have on international matches.

Though the initial temptation might be to label Gayle’s success at No.3 when playing for the Punjab Kings in the IPL, the bare fact remains that IPL bowling attacks aren’t as well-rounded as those found in international cricket. In the IPL, Gayle would inevitably find match-ups that are skewed in his favour – match-ups that he would exploit to kick-start his innings.

In international cricket, almost all top bowling units have the luxury of saving their best bowlers (in terms of match-ups) for Gayle, without compromising on quality elsewhere – something that was emphasized by South Africa recently.

Thus, the Universe Boss has not been able to inject tempo into his innings at the start, meaning that those knocks have often meandered into damp squibs.

On Monday against Australia, though, all that changed as Gayle took the attack to the opposition, rather than absorbing pressure and looking to transfer it. On that particular occasion, Gayle was the aggressor and when the Universe Boss does so, even the best bowlers start running for cover.

Consequently, it also allowed the veteran to tide over Mitchell Starc’s tricky spell, while he was also content to see off Riley Meredith, who was also bowling at searing pace.

However, all of it was only possible because Gayle had pressed on the accelerator at the start of his innings – an endeavor aided by the field restrictions. And, when Adam Zampa entered the fray, the Universe Boss was ready to unleash fury.

In fact, that seems a template that is best suited to the Universe Boss, although he and the West Indies have, rather remarkably, not always followed it. However, as the Jamaican winds down on his career, it seems the only way the Caribbean outfit would be able to extract the unique traits Gayle brings to the fore.

To that end, the West Indies might also want to contemplate Gayle as an opening option, for the unmatched fear he would instill into the opposition. Additionally, the field restrictions would allow him to bat at a decent tempo throughout – something that has been a common feature in most of his breathtaking knocks.

After all, the Universe Boss is who he is because of the way he bludgeons oppositions into submission and how barely gives them any time to react to his avalanche, isn’t he?

If boxing analogies are considered, Gayle might not have the fleet-footedness and the grace of the late great Muhammad Ali, nor is he portrayed to have the kind of tactical and technical nous Floyd Mayweather possesses.

Yet, he has an iron willow (or iron fist) akin to Mike Tyson – one that exudes confidence at all times and doesn’t even flinch when confronted with unimaginable adversities.

The T20 World Cup could be Gayle's last major international tournament

From that perspective alone, it would make sense for the West Indians to lift the handbrake when Gayle is batting and allow him to be the purest version of the Universe Boss, especially in what could be his final multi-nation tournament.

Then again, as Gayle has previously put it, this T20 World Cup might not be his last hurrah altogether. Yet, if it is, Gayle and the West Indies would certainly be better served going out swinging, for even at the age of 41, there aren’t many (if any) batters across the world who can match his brutal strength and sheer match-winning ability.

Perhaps, that is also the best way to cherish the Universe Boss, while he is still at it. And, of course, let him have fun.

For the latest news, live scores and interviews from the world of cricket, click right here!

Edited by Prasen Moudgal