IPL 2020: 'Chris Gayle will be a part of our core group,' says KXIP captain KL Rahul

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul has stated that hard-hitting batsman Chris Gayle will be a part of the core group of the side in the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Gayle has been a part of the Punjab team since 2018.

KL Rahul said in a video posted on IPL’s official website:

“He [Chris Gayle] will be a part of our core group, with the kind of experience he has, he will be somebody who will win matches for us.”

Chris Gayle is the player with the sixth-highest number of runs in IPL history (4484 runs in 125 matches) and has hit the most number of sixes (326) in the tournament. He will open the innings with his captain, and the duo could form a formidable partnership. While Rahul will play an anchor role, left-handed Gayle can go all guns blazing.

KL Rahul added:

“We at Kings XI Punjab have had a great experience with Chris and me luckily, I have played with him for years now [previously at RCB], we have shared great friendship, we have had some partnerships in the middle, he is a great guy to have in the team.”

A lot rests on Chris Gayle’s shoulders

KXIP is Chris Gayle's third IPL team, having previously played for KKR and RCB (Image Credits: KXIP)

Across the previous two seasons, Chris Gayle has represented the Kings XI Punjab in 24 matches, scoring 858 runs with the highest score of 104 not out in IPL 2018. The other overseas batsmen in the side are Glenn Maxwell and fellow West Indian Nicholas Pooran. Gayle will, therefore, be an integral member of Punjab’s batting line-up in IPL 2020.

Chris Gayle, who won the ‘Orange Cap’ in successive seasons in 2011 and 2012, had single-handedly helped Royal Challengers Bangalore finish in the runners-up spot in IPL 2011.

The Kings XI Punjab management and fans would be hoping that Chris Gayle helps the Punjab-based franchise become IPL champions for the first time.