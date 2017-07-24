Chris Lynn set to undergo shoulder surgery

After having suffered from multiple injuries on his left shoulder within the last two years, Lynn finally decides to undergo surgery.

Chris Lynn dislocated his shoulder during the IPL 2017

What's the story?

According to the reports in the Courier Mail, Chris Lynn will undergo a shoulder surgery. The Australian batsman's left shoulder was subjected to multiple injuries in the past two years. The recurring impairment demanded Lynn, seek serious medical and the surgery appeared to be the best bet in this case.

Lynn, who set the IPL ablaze last season had ignored the injury earlier but his shoulder injury started resulting in complications right after every practice session. Talking about his decision he said, "I have been battling through each tournament and umming and arr-ing at training but the time has come to get it done.I was getting sorer and sorer after training."

Although Chris is sceptical about the impact of the surgery, he believes that even the slightest will be helpful for him. "If you hurt something once you are never going to be 100% but I would like to be somewhere near 100%. Right now it is about 50% and declining. If I can get it up to around 90% I would be really happy with that."

In case you didn't know...

Lynn received an injury on his left shoulder for the third time during the Indian Premier League earlier this year. While fielding against Mumbai Indians, he dived to take a catch but ended up landing awkwardly. Soon after that, he was seen walking out of the ground.

After the match, he confirmed that his shoulder was dislocated as a result of the dive but he was able to fix it promptly. He, however, made a return in the latter stages of the competition before also being named in the Australian squad for the ICC Champions Trophy.

That, though, was his third injury on the same shoulder in two years and it had started to trouble the 27-year-old. Prior to this, he had dislocated his shoulder during the 2015 Matador BBQs One-Day Cup and again while playing against Sri Lanka last year.

The details

Lynn, who is arguably the biggest name in the Big Bash till date was very disappointed due to the recurring injuries which took a toll on his overall performance. His practice sessions were also hampered due to the restrictions imposed by these injuries.

The Australian is aware that the surgery will not grant him complete recovery from the injury and will require a lot of time and both physical and mental strength in order to get back to full fitness. He is confident about returning to the field just in time for the Big Bash League.

Chris was supposed to play in the Carribean Premier League this week but now he will have to miss the tournament. He will also have to sacrifice his T20 contracts which will cost him the tournament fees.

What's next?

The shoulder surgery will cause him to stay off the field for the next few months which means that he is likely to miss the T20 leagues in Bangladesh and West Indies as well. If he doesn't recover soon, his presence in the Australia's ODI tour of Inia during September-October may also come into doubt.

Author's take

Injuries play a villainous role in the career of a sportsman. It is essential that even the slightest injuries receive the appropriate medical attention so that it does not pose a threat to the player in the future.

Lynn's luck was not in his favour as he faced three major blows at the same spot in a very small interval of time. It is wise of him to undergo the surgery because even a trivial boost in the overall recovery of his shoulder will play a crucial role. Having said that, it is also necessary that Lynn realises that he needs to be more careful on the field.

