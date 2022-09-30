"Clearly sent a message to everyone that this guy wants to win it so badly" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on MS Dhoni diving full-stretch to get back into his crease during IPL 2021 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Ruturaj Gaikwad recently recalled how skipper MS Dhoni dived full-stretch during a run-out chance in the team's third fixture in the Indian Premier League (IPL) in 2021.

He highlighted that Dhoni's desperation gave the message that he wanted to win the trophy at any cost. Gaikwad heaped praise on the seasoned campaigner for showing great intent right from the side's initial games in the edition.

Gaikwad made these remarks regarding Dhoni while speaking to CSK. He said:

"I remember one moment very clearly where we were playing the first game and Mahi bhai went in to bat. I think in the first or second ball he was in a situation where he was close to getting run out and he dived in that situation.

"So, I think not many times, it just happens in the moment. But to show that effort right from the first game and to show that intent to achieve something clearly sent a message to everyone that this guy wants to win it so badly."

After an underwhelming campaign in 2020, the MS Dhoni-led side staged a stunning turnaround to lift the trophy the following year by beating the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 27 runs in the final.

"The India A tours are just one step below the international level" - Ruturaj Gaikwad on the importance of India A matches

The talented opener was last seen in action in India A's three-match One-Day series against New Zealand A. He stated how playing for the India A side has helped him quite a lot.

He mentioned that he wasn't very nervous when he made his Team India debut as he had already donned the blue jersey while representing India A. He opined that things would have been different if he had been drafted to the national side straightaway from domestic cricket.

Gaikwad explained:

"The India A tours are just one step below the international level. Even when I made my debut, there was not much nervousness because generally, it is like you come out from a domestic season, you wear the blue jersey, there is nervousness automatically. So you are used to wearing that jersey, that cap, you are used to playing in that kind of atmosphere."

Ruturaj Gaikwad featured in two One-Dayers against New Zealand A and managed 72 runs from the same. He was impressive in the unofficial Test series against the visitors, scoring 228 runs from three games at an average of 57.00.

