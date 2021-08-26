CPL 2021: 3 IPL-bound cricketers to watch out for in the tournament

The upcoming edition of the Caribbean Premier League (CPL 2021) will kick off on August 26. Defending champion Trinbago Knight Riders will lock horns with Guyana Amazon Warriors in the opening match. The entire tournament will be played at Warner Park in St Kitts inside a bio-bubble.

Some of the world's best players and several promising talents will feature in the 17-day competition ahead of the second phase of IPL 2021, slated to commence on September 19 in the UAE.

On that note, let's take a look at three IPL-bound cricketers who can take CPL 2021 by storm.

#3 Tim David | St. Lucia Kings

Tim David is no stranger to the T20 format! After tasting success in T20 leagues around the world, hard hitting batsman & a handy bowler - Tim David - replaces Finn Allen at RCB for the remainder of the season.

The Singapore-born batsman has taken the cricketing world by storm with his whirlwind knocks. Based on his recent performances in the Royal London One-Day Cup and The Hundred, IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) roped in the hard-hitting batsman in place of Finn Allen.

David, the first Singapore player to bag an IPL contract, smacked 340 runs from eight matches at an average of 68 in the Royal London One-Day Cup. He also struck the most number of sixes (20) in the recently-concluded 50-over competition.

Tim David will now be seen in action during the upcoming CPL 2021, where he will ply his trade for the St. Lucia Kings. All eyes will be on the hard-hitting all-rounder, who will land in the UAE for the second phase of IPL 2021 upon the end of CPL 2021.

#2 Glenn Phillips | Barbados Royals

The Kiwi wicketkeeper-batter is the Royals' first replacement player signing for the remainder of #IPL2021.

remainder of #IPL2021. — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) August 21, 2021

The hard-hitting wicket-keeper batsman from New Zealand, Glenn Phillips, has joined Rajasthan Royals as Jos Buttler's replacement for the UAE-leg of IPL 2021. The Kiwi cricketer will join the Royals squad on September 19 after plying his trade in the CPL 2021, which kicks off on August 26.

All eyes will be on Phillips, who will feature for the Barbados Royals. The 24-year-old cricketer has been in decent form with the bat of late and will hope to hit some momentum at CPL 2021 before announcing his arrival in the IPL.

Glenn Phillips, who has represented the Black Caps in 25 T20Is, has the fastest T20I century (46 balls) among New Zealand batsman. Along with that, he has also smacked three other centuries in T20 cricket - two for Auckland and one for the Jamaica Tallawahs.

#1 Shimron Hetmyer | Guyana Amazon Warriors

Shimron Hetmyer will play for Guyana Amazaon Warriors in CPL 2021

A devastating batsman from the West Indies, Shimron Hetmyer can destroy any bowling attack on a given day. However, the cricketer, who represents the Delhi Capitals in the IPL, has not been in the best of form in recent times.

The southpaw has managed only one half-century in his last 10 innings. Hetmyer will hope to get his rhythm back when he turns up for the Guyana Amazon Warriors in CPL 2021.

The spotlight will be on Hetmyer, who will be traveling to the UAE for the remainder of IPL 2021 upon the completion of this year's CPL. He has only managed to accumulate 84 runs from six matches in the first half of this season's IPL and will have to step up to retain his berth in the playing XI.

