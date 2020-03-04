×
Cricket News Today: MS Dhoni credits CSK for helping him improve as an individual, IPL prize money reduced by 50 per cent and more - 4th March 2020

Aakash Arya
ANALYST
Modified 04 Mar 2020, 18:52 IST

'Thala' spoke how CSK helped him grow on and off the field, assisting in handling tough situations better

Hello and welcome to the daily round-up of all the major stories doing the rounds in the cricketing world today.

First up is MS Dhoni crediting CSK for helping him improve as an individual, followed by news that the prize money for winners, finalists andteams that have qualified for the playoff's in the IPL getting reduced by 50%.

Harmanpreet Kaur revealed how Shafali Verma has brought happiness and positivity to the Indian team, while Sandeep Patil wants Wriddhiman Saha in for Rishabh Pant. And lastly, Sunil Joshi and Harvinder Singh have been added to the senior selection committee of the men's cricket team.

Here is a look at all those stories in detail.

#1 MS Dhoni credits CSK for helping him improve as an individual

MS Dhoni
MS Dhoni

CSK's favourite son MS Dhoni has credited the franchise for helping him improve as a player as well as an individual. Dhoni, who is returning to cricket after a gap of almost 10 months, spoke ahead of IPL 2020 beginning from March 29.

'Thala' spoke about how CSK helped him grow on and off the field, assisting in handling tough situations better and emerging as a better individual. He also responded to being called 'Thala' and how it was an honour to be called that by the CSK fans.

"This journey started in 2008, CSK has helped me improve in everything whether it was being a human being or being a cricketer, handling situations that are tough both in and out of the field and how to be humble once you are doing well."
"Thala' basically means brother, so for me, it's more the abstract of the fans, the love and affection towards me is the reflection of that. Whenever I am in Chennai or down South they never call me by my name they address me as 'Thala' and the moment someone calls me Thala they are showing their love and respect but at the same time he is a CSK fan."
Full article: IPL 2020 News: MS Dhoni credits Chennai Super Kings for helping him improve as an individual


Published 04 Mar 2020, 18:52 IST
IPL 2020 Chennai Super Kings MS Dhoni Harmanpreet Kaur IPL 2020 Teams & Squads
