Cricket News Today: Zaheer Khan provides advice to Jasprit Bumrah, Suresh Raina terms MS Dhoni India's best ever captain ahead of IPL and more - 13th February 2020

Raina termed Dhoni as the best captain India have ever produced

Hello and welcome to the roundup for all the major narratives that dominated the world of cricket on the 13th of February 2020.

A number of interesting news came to the fore, ranging from Zaheer Khan’s advice to Jasprit Bumrah, post the latter’s wicket-less ODI series in New Zealand to Suresh Raina throwing his weight behind MS Dhoni as India’s best captain ever.

Elsewhere, with the IPL around the corner, Parth Jindal, the Delhi Capitals’ owner, exclaimed surprise at the continued omission of Rishabh Pant whereas Andre Russell also opened up on his injury issues.

Additionally, Sachin Tendulkar took a trip down memory lane to relive the 2011 ICC Cricket World Cup and maintained that that achievement still accorded him goosebumps.

Here is a look at those stories in further detail.

#1 Zaheer Khan advises Japrit Bumrah to be more aggressive

B umrah ended the ODI series wicket-less

In the recently concluded ODI series against New Zealand, Jasprit Bumrah remarkably failed to pick up a single scalp, meaning that the Men In Blue suffered and ultimately, ceded the initiative to the Black Caps.

Unsurprisingly, there has been plenty of chatter regarding why that particular situation had come about and on Thursday, former fast bowler, Zaheer Khan offered his take, quipping,

When you build a reputation like how Jasprit Bumrah has built now over the years, you will have to fight this. Bumrah is in a phase where teams are saying ‘even if we get thirty-five runs we are happy with that as long as we are not giving him wickets because then we can attack the other bowlers’.

Advertisement

Zaheer further added,

That is something which Bumrah will have to understand that he has to be extra aggressive in terms of looking to get those wickets because he knows the batsmen are going to be defensive.

Moreover, Zaheer opened up on how Bumrah might have to tweak his approach and go searching for wickets rather than relying on the batsmen’s mistakes, considering they might now be happy to not gift the pacer any wickets and in turn, pile the pressure on him.

Read the full article here: New Zealand vs India 2020: Zaheer Khan wants Bumrah to be more aggressive; explains why he went wicketless in ODI series

1 / 3 NEXT