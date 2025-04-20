CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs MI for Match 38 of IPL 2025 ft. Shaik Rasheed & Matheesha Pathirana

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 38 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday, April 20. It will be the Super Kings' first reverse fixture of the tournament.

The Men in Yellow are on the back of a win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) that broke a series of five painful losses. A lot has changed since their opening meeting against their arch-rivals, including some squad additions. CSK have added Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis, although they might not be primed to feature as early as Sunday.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (c), Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 38 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed played brief but classy cameos in the last game and are expected to man the opening slots for CSK once again. The talented Kiwi hasn't been at his best since his match-winning half-century against MI and will look to get back to a big score. Rasheed, meanwhile, will be up against a serious test in the form of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah.

Middle Order: Vijay Shankar, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Jamie Overton

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Rahul Tripathi hasn't been anywhere near his best in IPL 2025, and CSK would be justified in dropping him against MI. They could relegate him to the impact player bench and take a call on who to pick among him, Mhatre and Vansh Bedi.

Brevis, who has joined the squad, might not feature against his former franchise since CSK would like to have a sixth bowling option in the form of Jamie Overton even though the Englishman has been expensive.

Shivam Dube, Vijay Shankar, MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja are primed to feature, given the lack of options at the franchise's disposal and the fact that they play unique important roles.

Lower Order: Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

CSK's bowling attack is likely to wear a similar look. Matheesha Pathirana will take on death-bowling duties, while Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed will share the new ball. Noor Ahmad, meanwhile, will lead the spin attack after Ravichandran Ashwin was dropped in the previous game.

Impact Player Options - Rahul Tripathi, Ayush Mhatre, Vansh Bedi

The Super Kings will likely need a batting impact sub, and they could choose between the above trio. Tripathi might just be given another chance to make an impression.

