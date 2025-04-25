CSK Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH for Match 43 of IPL 2025 ft. Ayush Mhatre and Matheesha Pathirana

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 43 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at Chepauk on Friday, April 25. The two sides are at the bottom of the IPL 2025 standings.

The Men in Yellow are currently dead last, with two wins from eight matches and the worst net run rate in the competition. They are on the back of a thumping defeat at the hands of the Mumbai Indians (MI) and will hope that a return to the MA Chidambaram Stadium will help them find some form.

Despite half of the league stage being over already, the Super Kings don't have a settled combination. They will undoubtedly contemplate a change or two for their upcoming clash.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Dewald Brevis, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni (c), Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Ayush Mhatre, Nathan Ellis.

On that note, here is CSK's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 43 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rachin Ravindra and Shaik Rasheed

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Rachin Ravindra has been way off color in IPL 2025, and there's a slight chance that CSK may look past the Kiwi opener. However, the think tank has been vocal about building towards next season, and Ravindra should be an integral part of their plans.

Shaik Rasheed needs to show increased intent at the top of the order. Again, Chennai might want to keep the opener in the mix with the long-term picture in mind.

Middle Order: Ayush Mhatre, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Chennai - Super Kings IPL 2023 T20 - Source: Getty

Ayush Mhatre sizzed with a cameo on his IPL debut and will be one to keep an eye on against SRH. Jamie Overton hasn't done much in either department, and CSK might be tempted to use their fourth overseas slot on the newly signed Dewald Brevis, who could bat at No. 4.

Sam Curran is another option, but that could affect the strength of the batting without adding much to the bowling. Brevis or Curran's presence could mean that Vijay Shankar, who hasn't been too involved in recent times, drops to the bench.

Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube and MS Dhoni will make up the rest of the middle order.

Lower Order: Ravichandran Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Chennai Super Kings - Source: Getty

Ravichandran Ashwin came in as an impact player in the last game. With CSK expected to dish out a turning track and SRH having three left-handers in their top three, the veteran off-spinner could be part of the starting XI this time.

Noor Ahmad, Matheesha Pathirana and Khaleel Ahmed haven't been at their best in recent times, but they are clearly the franchise's best options in their respective departments.

Impact Player Options - Vansh Bedi, Anshul Kamboj

Anshul Kamboj could come in as the third pacer if CSK bowl second. If they require an extra batter, Vansh Bedi, who has reportedly been practicing well, could be the man for the job.

