CSK's top 5 heaviest defeats by balls left ft. IPL 2025 vs KKR

Chennai Super Kings suffered a morale-shattering IPL defeat at the hands of the Kolkata Knight Riders on April 11 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. KKR restricted CSK to 103/9 in 20 overs and then reached 107/2 in just 10.1 overs.

The Knight Riders won the toss and chose to field in Chennai. The decision proved to be a masterstroke as spinners Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy combined forces to take five wickets in eight economical overs. CSK managed to set only a 104-run target for their opponents.

KKR won the match by eight wickets with 59 balls to spare. So, where does this win rank in the biggest defeats suffered by CSK in terms of balls left? Let's have a look.

#5 MI beat CSK with 37 balls remaining in IPL 2008

CSK have not suffered too many one-sided defeats in the IPL. Back in 2008, Mumbai Indians crushed CSK in a match at the Wankhede Stadium on May 14. CSK scored 156/6 in the first innings.

Chasing 157, Mumbai raced to 158/1 in just 13.5 overs, riding on Sanath Jayasuriya's century. The Sri Lankan legend blasted an unbeaten 48-ball 114 to inspire MI to a nine-wicket win on home turf.

#4 Delhi beat Chennai with 40 balls remaining in 2012

Delhi Daredevils (now known as Delhi Capitals) produced a clinical performance against Chennai Super Kings at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 10, 2012. Four CSK batters got run out as they managed only 110 runs in 20 overs.

Chasing 111, Delhi sealed the deal in 13.2 overs to win with 40 balls to spare. Captain Virender Sehwag's 21-ball 33 helped Delhi reach 111/2 in the 14th over itself.

#3 PBKS beat CSK with 42 balls remaining, IPL 2021

This was KL Rahul's last match in the Punjab Kings jersey, and he signed off in style by playing an incredible knock of 98 runs from just 42 balls. Rahul smashed seven fours and eight sixes at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium to make short work of the 135-run target set by CSK.

Chris Jordan's 2/20 helped PBKS keep CSK down to 134/6 in 20 overs despite a 76-run knock from Faf du Plessis. PBKS reached 139/4 in 13 overs, completing the chase with seven overs left.

#2 MI beat CSK with 46 balls remaining, IPL 2020

IPL 2020 was the first season CSK participated in and did not qualify for the playoffs. The Super Kings had a horrendous season in the UAE, where they also suffered their only 10-wicket defeat in the league's history.

Trent Boult's 4/18 helped MI restrict CSK to 114/9 in Sharjah. Ishan Kishan's 37-ball 68* guided MI to 116/0 in the 13th over itself. MI beat CSK with 46 balls to spare that night.

#1 KKR beat CSK with 59 balls remaining, IPL 2025

Kolkata Knight Riders have attained the first position on this list by defeating Chennai Super Kings with 59 balls to spare on April 11, 2025. It was a lopsided game at Chepauk, where CSK could only manage 103 runs after being invited to bat first.

Chasing 104, Kolkata reached 107/2 easily in the 11th over. Anshul Kamboj and Noor Ahmad took a wicket each for the home side, but they could not stop KKR from chasing down the target in 10.1 overs.

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More