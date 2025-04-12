CSK's top 5 lowest totals in the IPL ft. 2025 vs KKR

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) faced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 25th match of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL). The game was held on Friday, April 11, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

After being put in to bat, CSK struggled from the outset, losing both openers—Rachin Ravindra (4) and Devon Conway (12)—inside the powerplay. Vijay Shankar (29) and Shivam Dube (31*) offered some resistance, but KKR’s bowlers maintained control throughout.

Sunil Narine was the pick of the attack, claiming three wickets, while Harshit Rana and Varun Chakaravarthy chipped in with two wickets each. As a result, CSK were restricted to just 103/9 in their 20 overs.

In reply, Narine continued his all-round brilliance, smashing 44 off just 18 deliveries. Skipper Ajinkya Rahane remained unbeaten on 20 as KKR cruised to victory by eight wickets with 59 balls to spare.

It was a crushing defeat for CSK, with their batting lineup once again underperforming. On that note, we take a look at the top five lowest totals posted by CSK in IPL history.

CSK's top 5 lowest totals in the IPL

#5 109 against Mumbai Indians in 2019

In the 44th match of the 2019 IPL, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) took on the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. After being asked to bat first, MI posted a total of 155/4 in their 20 overs, with Rohit Sharma leading the way with a composed 67 off 48 deliveries.

In response, CSK struggled to build momentum, losing half their side for just 60 runs and ultimately being bowled out for 109 in 17.4 overs. Murali Vijay top-scored with 38, while Lasith Malinga starred with the ball for MI, claiming four wickets to help secure a 46-run victory for the visitors.

#4 109 against Rajasthan Royals in 2008

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur hosted the 24th match of the inaugural IPL season in 2008, featuring Rajasthan Royals (RR) against Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

After electing to bat first, CSK struggled to find momentum and were bowled out for just 109 in 19 overs, with Albie Morkel contributing a fighting 42. Sohail Tanvir delivered a standout performance for RR, claiming remarkable figures of six for 14.

In response, the Royals made light work of the chase, cruising to an eight-wicket win with 34 balls to spare.

#3 103/9 against Kolkata Knight Riders in 2025

The MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai hosted the 25th match of IPL 2025 between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After being asked to bat first, CSK struggled to build momentum as KKR’s bowlers delivered a disciplined performance, taking wickets at regular intervals.

Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 31 off 29 balls, but CSK could only manage 103/9 in their 20 overs. Sunil Narine was the standout bowler, finishing with three wickets.

Narine also starred with the bat, scoring a quickfire 44 off 18 deliveries to help KKR chase down the target comfortably. They secured an eight-wicket win with 59 balls to spare.

#2 97 against Mumbai Indians in 2022

Mumbai Indians (MI) hosted the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the 59th match of the IPL 2022 at the Wankhede Stadium. After opting to bowl first, MI’s bowlers delivered an outstanding performance, dismissing CSK for just 97 in 16 overs, with Daniel Sams leading the attack with three wickets.

In response, Tilak Varma anchored the chase with an unbeaten 34 off 32 balls, guiding MI to a comfortable five-wicket victory with 31 balls to spare.

#1 79 against Mumbai Indians in 2013

After opting to bat first, Mumbai Indians (MI) posted 139/5 in the 49th match of IPL 2013 against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium.

In reply, CSK got off to a disastrous start, losing half their side for just 34 runs. They never recovered from the early collapse and were eventually bowled out for 79 in 15.2 overs, suffering a 60-run defeat. Mitchell Johnson and Pragyan Ojha starred with the ball for MI, picking up three wickets each.

