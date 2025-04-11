MS Dhoni flops with the bat on captaincy return as he is trapped lbw for 1 by Sunil Narine in CSK vs KKR IPL 2025 match [Watch]

Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) premier spinner Sunil Narine struck for the third time against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to remove their captain MS Dhoni in the IPL 2025 game at the Chepauk on Friday, April 11. Dhoni opted for the DRS instantly but it couldn't save the legendary cricketer. He had to walk back to the pavilion for 1, putting the Super Kings further in trouble.

Ad

The dismissal occurred in the 16th over of the innings as Knight Riders skipper Ajinkya Rahane brought on Narine for his fourth and final over of the innings. The West Indian had already dismissed Ravindra Jadeja and Rahul Tripathi cheaply and had figures of 3-0-10-2. As far as the keeper-batter's dismissal goes, he tried to turn the ball spinning in on the on-side and missed the ball completely.

Having opted for the DRS, the third umpire decided that there was no edge despite the snicko showing something. It meant that the decision from the on-field umpire stood.

Ad

Trending

Watch the dismissal here:

Expand Tweet

Ad

Earlier today, the Ranchi-born cricketer had taken the reins back of the Yellow Army, with Ruturaj Gaikwad ruled out of the remainder of the tournament due to an elbow fracture. Nevertheless, the toss went in favor of Rahane, who elected to field first.

CSK could taste third straight defeat at home today

Chennai Super Kings. (Image Credits: CSK X)

With the five-time champions slipping to 75/7 after Dhoni's wicket, CSK could suffer their third straight loss at the Chepauk. Although the Chepauk has been a fortress for the Super Kings, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Delhi Capitals have registered wins at the venue twice.

Having suffered four consecutive defeats since defeating the Mumbai Indians in their previous game, CSK face an uphill task to turn their season around. The Knight Riders, who are the defending champions, meanwhile, are also coming off a narrow four-run defeat to the Lucknow Super Giants at the Eden Gardens. However, Rahane and co. have already won two matches this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aayushman Vishwanathan Aayushman is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who covers news, features and listicles. A Finance graduate with a diploma in journalism, he has a total work experience of around 7 years and has bylines at reputed websites like Free Press Journal, Cricket Addictor, and Roar. Aayushman believes in presenting all the relevant information and facts in his articles to let the readers form their own opinions. His exploits in the industry have led to interview former Australia stalwart David Hussey.



A former Tata Consultancy Services employee, Aayushman has been supporting the Australian men's national team after being impressed with their aggressive and never-say-die attitude in the 2003 ICC World Cup. His favorite cricketer is Steve Smith, whose tremendous self-belief in his methods, despite them being unorthodox, inspire him a lot. Smith’s performances from 2019 Ashes Series only fueled this inspiration further. He would like to revisit the 2015 ICC World Cup semi-final clash between India and Australia if ever got hold of a time machine.



When not working, Aayushman loves to spend his spare time reading fiction books and watching one of his favorite television shows Grey's Anatomy. Know More