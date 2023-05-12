CSK still trust Ambati Rayudu and that is all that matters

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK), over the years, have been one of the most successful franchises in the IPL, often backing and trusting their players when it would have been easy to cast them by the wayside.

This season, Ambati Rayudu has benefitted from it, and while he has not repaid that faith yet, it might not be long before he does.

Prima facie, this might seem a bit of a stretch because Rayudu has only scored 118 runs in 11 matches at an average of 16.86 and a strike rate of 132.58. His highest score this campaign, as things stand, is an unbeaten 27 against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at home.

Going by pure numbers, Rayudu could have been dropped long ago. In fact, many other franchises would most certainly have done so. CSK have not, though, and that is what matters at this stage.

If you look at his past few IPL seasons, the returns are not as handsome as they were in 2018, where he scored more than 600 runs and powered them to the title. Since that edition, he has notched up more than 300 runs in a single season on just one occasion - in 2020 - where he mustered 359 runs at an average of 39.88 and a strike rate of 127.3.

Rayudu, however, like countless CSK players before (and perhaps after him), should not be defined by raw statistics. While he was perhaps at his peak in 2018, he had retired from international cricket by the time the 2020 edition came about. He was not playing high-level cricket as often as he once did.

CSK, thus, altered his role slightly and began using him in more impactful roles lower down the order. Remember, his 2018 run deluge materialized when he opened the batting for CSK for large stretches. So, his run-tally, in the subsequent seasons, was bound to drop once he began batting lower.

The 2021 season is a perfect example. He only managed 257 runs but those came at a strike rate of 151.17 – his highest-ever in an IPL campaign. This also included a stunning knock against the Mumbai Indians at Delhi. CSK were stunned later that evening by a Kieron Pollard blitz but Rayudu’s quality was there for everyone to see.

Even in 2022, when both the four-time winners and Rayudu endured middling editions, he produced one of the knocks of the tournament at the Wankhede Stadium against the Punjab Kings (PBKS). Cast your mind back to any Rayudu IPL season with CSK, and it is quite likely that you will find one standout innings each campaign that leaves everyone gaping in awe.

Rayudu remains vital to CSK's title hopes in 2023

That is what CSK are banking on. So far, he has not come close to one of those knocks but against the Delhi Capitals (DC), there were signs that he was clicking into gear. He looked assured against spin and even when he got out against pace, it was because he was trying something out of the ordinary to inject impetus into the innings.

CSK placing such trust in Rayudu also makes plenty of sense because the rest of their batting unit seems in fine order. That he is one of their better players against spin and has no problem taking down pace either, only highlights his value.

Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad have formed a solid opening partnership. Ajinkya Rahane continues doing his bit and Shivam Dube has become one of the more fearsome hitters against spin in IPL 2023. Even MS Dhoni, who many thought will not play a big batting role, has rewound the clock and hit sixes at will at the death.

So, they have the luxury to give a match-winner and old warhorse of Rayudu’s ilk more time to find his feet, which is in stark contrast to last season when the four-time champions were wondering where the runs would come from.

Funnily enough, 2022 also saw a retirement to-and-fro between Rayudu and the franchise. In a now famously deleted tweet, the former India batter said that he would be retiring after the last campaign.

Now, he and CSK seem to have reconciled like old lovers, showing the sort of faith and trust that made their original relationship blossom. Sometimes, that is what you need – an acknowledgment of your ability and just an arm around the shoulder, saying that no matter what, they will be there for each other.

Twelve games into IPL 2023, and CSK have certainly lived up to that. There have been murmurs about how little the 37-year-old is scoring, but deep down, the franchise knows that one of those knocks is just around the corner. No exact date was mentioned, but just the quiet confidence that it will come about at some point. And that is all that matters.

Now, it is up to the veteran to repay that faith and validate the four-time champions’ decision. After all, he is due a trademark, swashbuckling, and jaw-dropping Rayudu innings…

