CSK vs KKR Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 – April 8, 2024

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will square off in the 22nd match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8

After winning their opening two fixtures, Chennai Super Kings faced two back-to-back losses, including a six-wicket loss against SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous game. However, they continue to stand at the fourth spot in the points table with a positive net run rate of +0.517.

Meanwhile, Kolkata Knight Riders are riding high on confidence, winning three games in a row. They defeated Delhi Capitals by a massive 106-run margin in their last outing. The Knight Riders continue to dominate in the top two spots in the leaderboard with an excellent net run rate of +2.518.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the CSK vs KKR Dream11 match.

#3 Rachin Ravindra (CSK) - 8.5 credits

Rachin Ravindra in action against SRH (credits: IPL via BCCI)

Rachin Ravindra started his season on a high note, scoring 83 runs in two matches at CSK’s home ground. However, he underperformed in the last two away games, scoring just 14 runs.

Given his fine records at Chidambaram Stadium, we can expect Ravindra to get back his form and play a vital role in the upcoming CSK vs KKR Dream11 match.

#2 Sunil Narine (KKR) - 8.5 credits

Sunil Narine in action (credits: IPL via BCCI)

Sunil Narine was the match-winner for KKR in the previous game. He scored 85 runs off just 39 balls with the aid of seven fours and as many sixes. He also picked up his third wicket of the season, while being economical with the ball.

Narine has a fine track record against CSK, chipping in 26 wickets in 22 matches. He has also bowled well at Chidambaram Stadium, securing 13 wickets in nine matches.

#1 Andre Russell (KKR) - 9.0 credits

Andre Russell in action (credits: IPL vis BCCI)

Andre Russell has been one of the best all-rounders of KKR, scoring 105 runs and taking five wickets with the ball.

He has also been outstanding against CSK, hitting 371 runs in 16 matches at an average of 41 as well as picking up nine wickets.

Russell averages 41 in Chennai, having smashed 205 runs in eight matches, in addition to claiming eight wickets, including a five-wicket haul. Hence, he will be the ideal candidate for the captain/vice-captain of your CSK vs KKR Dream11 fantasy teams.

