CSK vs KKR Dream11 Prediction (IPL 2020): 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today's match

Match 49 of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) sees the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Dubai.

While the Super Kings have been knocked out of the IPL 2020 playoffs race, the Knight Riders are gearing up for a do-or-die game. KKR are placed at 5th place on the points table with 12 points and are behind the Kings XI Punjab on Net Run Rate. The result of this game will decide KKR's fate in this year's tournament.

Although CSK have already been knocked out of IPL 2020, they come into this game on a high after they beat second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous game. After CSK's bowlers did extremely well to restrict RCB to a modest total, Ruturaj Gaikwad was instrumental in ensuring that they chased down the total comfortably.

KKR, on the other hand, head into this game on the back of a disappointing loss against the Kings XI Punjab. While Shubman Gill played an impressive knock, KKR's middle-order folded without showing any resistance. They'll also be hindered by the fact that their star all-rounder Andre Russell is unlikely to play today's game.

While there's nothing at stake for CSK, KKR have the future of their tournament on the line. Here are 3 players who could be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#3 Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill can get KKR off to a flying start with the bat in their next IPL 2020 match

While Shubman Gill hasn't been the most consistent performer in this year's IPL, he has been impressive nonetheless. He was the lone warrior with the bat in hand in KKR's last game against KXIP as he scored a crucial 45-ball 57. Overall, he's also KKR's leading run-scorer in the season, with 378 runs at an average of 34.36 and a strike rate of 113.85.

With the KKR middle order struggling, Gill's contribution at the top of the order could prove vital for the men in purple in this crucial encounter. Gill could add one more fifty to his tally of 3 in this year's IPL and get KKR off to a great start with the bat.

His free stroke-play could earn you some good points if he's made the captain or vice-captain of your Dream 11 team for the CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#2 Faf du Plessis

Faf du Plessis is CSK's leading run-scorer in IPL 2020

Over the years, Faf du Plessis has become one of CSK's most consistent performers, and it's not different this year as well. Du Plessis is CSK's leading run-scorer this season, with 401 runs at an average of 40.10 and a strike rate of 140.70. He's been exceptional at the top of the order for CSK and although his scores 25, 1 and 10 in the last 3 games does not reflect this, Du Plessis is sure to make a bold comeback.

With a high score of 87* and 4 fifties to his name, Du Plessis has the potential to take the game away from the opposition early on. In addition, he's also been an excellent outfielder for CSK, and his fielding ought to fetch you some extra points should you have him in your fantasy team.

Faf du Plessis is another great candidate to take charge as captain or vice-captain of your Dream 11 team for the CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 game.

#1 Lockie Fergus

Lockie Ferguson has been excellent for KKR in IPL 2020

Ever since his inclusion in the KKR side, Lockie Ferguson has produced some impressive performances in IPL 2020. In KKR's game against SRH, Ferguson not only picked up 3 important wickets during regulation play but also picked 2 more wickets in the Super Over to restrict SRH to just 2 runs. He was also awarded the Man of the Match for his amazing bowling in that game.

The 29-year-old has picked up 6 wickets from his 4 games in the tournament so far at an economy rate of 8.07.

Ferguson also showed glimpses of his prowess with the bat after scoring a 13-ball 24* in KKR's previous game. He will be a key bowler for KKR. He's got the ability to bowl both early-on with the new ball as well as at the death and has a great chance of knocking over some CSK batsmen.

Lockie Ferguson is another excellent choice to be the captain or vice-captain of your Dream11 team for the CSK vs KKR IPL 2020 game.