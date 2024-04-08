CSK vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match 22 of IPL 2024 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday, April 8. CSK are third in the points table, with four points from four matches, while KKR are second with six points from three matches.

After beginning the tournament with two wins, Chennai have lost their last two matches in a row. In their previous clash, they went down to SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by six wickets. Sent into bat, CSK were held to 165-5. In the chase, Hyderabad eased home to victory in 18.1 overs.

Kolkata have begun IPL 2024 brilliantly, winning three out of three matches. In their last game, they thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by 106 runs in Visakhapatnam. Batting first, KKR put up 272-7, the second-highest IPL total. In the chase, DC were bowled out for 166 as Vaibhav Arora and Varun Chakaravarthy claimed three scalps each.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 29 times in the IPL, with CSK having a significant 18-10 lead in the head-to-head battle. One match between the two sides produced no result. In the last IPL meeting between Chennai and Kolkata, the latter registered a six-wicket win.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 29

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 18

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 10

Matches with No Result - 1

CSK vs KKR head-to-head record in Chennai

CSK have a dominant record over KKR at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. The two sides have clashed 10 times at the venue, with Chennai Super Kings winning seven matches and Kolkata Knight Riders three.

Matches Played - 10

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 7

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 3

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

Of the last five IPL contests between Chennai and Kolkata, CSK have won three matches and KKR two. Chennai Super Kings won two clashes in the 2021 edition by two wickets and 27 runs (final) respectively. KKR won the only match between the two teams in IPL 2022 by six wickets. Last season, both franchises won their away matches.

Here's a summary of the last five Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

KKR (147/4) beat CSK (144/6) by 6 wickets, May 14, 2023

CSK (235/4) beat KKR (186/8) by 49 runs, April 23, 2023

KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 26, 2022

CSK (192/3) beat KKR (165/9) by 27 runs, October 15, 2021

CSK (172/8) beat KKR (171/6) by 2 wickets, September 26, 2021