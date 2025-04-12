LSG vs GT Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 26

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) faced Gujarat Titans (GT) at Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, on Saturday, April 12, in match number 26 of IPL 2025. LSG secured a six-wicket victory in the afternoon clash, ending GT's four-match winning streak.
After being asked to bat first, Gujarat got off to a stunning start, with openers Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan forming the first century opening stand of the season. Gill scored 60 runs off 38 balls, while Sudharsan finished with 56 runs from 37 deliveries.
However, their remaining batters failed to make a significant impact and they ultimately registered 180/6 in 20 overs. Shardul Thakur and Ravi Bishnoi picked up two wickets each for Lucknow.
Nicholas Pooran and Aiden Markam dazzled the viewers with their batting exploits in the run chase, scoring 61 (34 balls) and 58 (31 balls), respectively. Prasidh Krishna bowled a tidy spell, recording figures of 4-0-26-2.
LSG chased the target in 19.3 overs to complete a stunning victory. Markram was adjudged the Player of the Match for his quick-fire knock. Here's a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:
#1 Nicholas Pooran gets the better of Sai Kishore
GT left-arm spinner Sai Kishore has made a name for himself with his miserly spells in the tournament. However, he faced a big challenge this time as he was up against Nicholas Pooran, one of the most swashbuckling batters in the competition.
The southpaw took Kishore to the cleaners in the 10th over of the run chase. He welcomed the bowler into the attack with an authoritative six over the mid-wicket fence.
Pooran hit another couple of sixes on the last two balls of the over, winning the contest against Kishore. It was a fantastic over for LSG as they accumulated 24 runs from the six balls.
#2 Digvesh Rathi grabs eyeballs again with his wicket celebration
Digvesh Rathi has been a great find for LSG. The leg spinner has been in the news not just for his bowling exploits, but also for his celebration. He was fined twice earlier in the tournament for his now infamous notebook celebration.
However, he seems to have now tweaked his celebration after receiving back-to-back fines. After dismissing Jos Buttler in the clash, instead of using the notebook celebration, he sat down on the ground and pretended to write something on the turf.
Rathi bowled another impactful spell for his team. He conceded 30 runs from his full quota of four overs and claimed the crucial wicket of Buttler.
#3 LSG skipper Rishabh Pant falls down while hitting a four
Rishabh Pant opened the batting for LSG in the absence of Mitchell Marsh. In the third over of the innings, the dynamic batter attempted to play the scoop shot against fast bowler Mohammed Siraj.
It was a slower delivery and Pant fell down on the ground after playing the shot. The ball just missed wicketkeeper Jos Buttler's gloves and went for a four. The change in batting order didn't change Pant's fortunes as his dismal run continued.
He scored 21 runs off 18 balls during his stay at the crease. After being roped in by the franchise for a whopping ₹27 crore, Pant has just 40 runs across five innings at an average of 8.
