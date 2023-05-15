CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Full list of Award Winners, Player of the Match, Scorecard & Records

On the back of a brilliant partnership between Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) jolted the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win Match 61 of the ongoing IPL 2023. The exciting match was played at the MA. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 14.

After CSK opted to bat first, they could only reach to 144/6 in their stipulated 20 overs. All-rounder Shivam Dube top-scored with a decent 36-ball 48*.

In response, KKR lost three early wickets and were tottering at 33/3 inside the powerplay. However, Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh added 99 runs, which helped KKR sail past the total with six wickets in hand.

Now that the CSK vs KKR match of IPL 2023 is in the history books, let's take a look at the award winners, scorecards, and records broken in the game.

List of all Award winners and Player of the Match

Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh [IPLT20]

It has been a dream season for Rinku Singh. The 25-year-old made his name after smashing five consecutive sixes against the Gujarat Titans (GT) and has never looked back since.

Continuing his rich vein of form, Rinku hit 54 runs off 43 balls and was adjudged as the Player of the Match.

Here's a look at all the award winners from the game:

Player of the Match: Rinku Singh (54 off 43 balls)

Game-changer of the Match: Rinku Singh

Catch of the Match: Tushar Deshpande

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Rinku Singh

Striker of the Match: Ajinkya Rahane (strike rate of 145.45)

Most Fours in the Match: Nitish Rana (6 fours)

Longest Six: Rinku Singh

CSK vs KKR, Match Scorecard

CSK batting scorecard vs KKR [Sportskeeda]

On a surface that aided spinners largely, Sunil Narine (2/15) and Varun Chakravarthy (2/36) took four wickets amongst them to restrict CSK to only 144/6 in the first innings.

Devon Conway set himself in and made 30 but lost his wicket to Shardul Thakur (1/15) at a critical time. Dube was the only CSK batter who put some pressure on the KKR bowlers and made a vital 48* from 36 balls.

KKR batting scorecard vs CSK [Sportskeeda]

Dismissing all three of Jason Roy, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Venkatesh Iyer cheaply, Deepak Chahar started CSK's defense on a startling note.

KKR were 33/3 after 4.3 overs and needed to rebuild their chase. Nitish Rana and Rinku Singh then joined forces to bail out their side and added 99 runs in 76 balls.

Both of them battled the CSK's spinners admirably. Rinku, who scored 54 off 43, was run-out in the dying stages of the game but Rana safely guided his team home.

CSK vs KKR: Top records and stats from the match

MS Dhoni and Nitish Rana in action [IPLT20]

The entertaining game, which had its ebbs and flows, also saw a slew of records broken. Here's a list of some interesting stats from the IPL 2023 match between CSK and KKR:

Deepak Chahar started his spell remarkably and rocked KKR early with three vital blows. Chahar, who is known to pick up wickets with the new ball, completed his 50 IPL wickets inside the powerplay. He is now only the sixth ever bowler to bag 50 IPL wickets inside the first six overs. With their recent six-wicket win over CSK at Chepauk, Kolkata have now registered three wins against the Men in Yellow at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. Their three wins is now the joint-second most by any IPL franchise, with Mumbai Indians (MI) leading the tally with five wins. As mentioned earlier, Rinku Singh is enjoying a wonderful IPL 2023 campaign. His recent knock of 54 has taken his season tally to 407. All his 407 runs in the season have come while batting at No. 5 or below, thus making him only the second-ever Indian after Dinesh Karthik (472 runs in 2018) to amass over 400 runs while batting at No. 5 or below in a single IPL campaign.

