CSK vs KKR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 61 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, May 14.

Chennai are well-placed in the points table with eight wins from 12 games, and a victory today should confirm their playoff berth.

CSK have been clinical in their last two matches. They beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by six wickets and followed it up with a 27-run win over Delhi Capitals (DC). Pacer Deepak Chahar’s return to form has been one of the big positives for Chennai, while Matheesha Pathirana has continued to impress.

In contrast, KKR are languishing in eighth position, with 10 points. They must win their remaining two games and hope for some sort of a miracle to finish in the top four.

Kolkata’s run rate took a severe beating after they succumbed to a nine-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals (RR). To be frank, things are looking bleak for Nitish Rana and Co.

Today's CSK vs KKR toss result

CSK have won the toss and opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, MS Dhoni said:

“Right from the start of the tournament, we have been slightly uncertain about the wicket. Also, as the matches have progressed, the pitch has got slower.”

Chennai are going in with the same XI. For Kolkata, Vaibhav Arora comes into the playing XI for Anukul Roy.

CSK vs KKR - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w/c), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana.

Chennai subs: Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, Akash Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (w), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Shardul Thakur, Sunil Narine, Vaibhav Arora, Harshit Rana, Suyash Sharma, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Kolkata subs: Venkatesh Iyer, Anukul Roy, N Jagadeesan, Umesh Yadav, Lockie Ferguson.

Today’s CSK vs KKR pitch report

According to Sanjay Manjrekar and Matthew Hayden, the pitch looks really very dry. There is a lack of grass, so the ball is going to hold up on this wicket. There is going to be a lot of spin. Got to bat first, no doubt about it. The par score is about 160-165.

Today’s CSK vs KKR match players list

Chennai Super Kings squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Ambati Rayudu, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana, Dwaine Pretorius, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Ben Stokes, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Subhranshu Senapati, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Akash Singh, Bhagath Varma, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu.

Kolkata Knight Riders squad: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Jason Roy, Nitish Rana (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Andre Russell, Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Shardul Thakur, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Suyash Sharma, Vaibhav Arora, N Jagadeesan, Lockie Ferguson, Umesh Yadav, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee, Mandeep Singh, Johnson Charles, David Wiese, Aarya Desai.

CSK vs KKR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Tapan Sharma, Vinod Seshan

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

