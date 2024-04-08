CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders player ratings as Shreyas Iyer and Co. struggle at Chepauk to suffer first loss

The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) suffered their first IPL 2024 defeat, as they went down to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by seven wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Monday, April 8.

After being asked to bat first, the Knight Riders got off to a good start in the powerplay despite losing Phil Salt off the first ball of the innings. Things went awry in the middle overs, though, as they ended up with a below-par 137, which was easily chased down.

On that note, here are KKR's player ratings from their IPL 2024 clash against CSK:

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Batters struggle at Chepauk

Phil Salt: 2/10

Salt lasted just one ball as he spooned a catch to point. His hyper-attacking approach is going to produce outcomes like this.

Sunil Narine: 7.5/10

Struggling with his shoulder, Narine got a few boundaries away but couldn't carry on. He leaked runs in his first over to Daryl Mitchell but came back in his third by castling the Kiwi all-rounder.

Angkrish Raghuvanshi: 7/10

Raghuvanshi played a few delightful strokes once again to give KKR some impetus in the powerplay. He was dismissed immediately after the field restrictions were lifted, though, and his team never recovered from there.

Shreyas Iyer: 6.5/10

Shreyas hung around for a long time but could never come to grips with the pace of the surface. While the KKR captain top-scored for the side, it wasn't an encouraging knock by any stretch of imagination.

Venkatesh Iyer: 2/10

Venkatesh looked even more unconvincing out in the middle as the CSK spinners tormented him. He was dismissed while playing a nothing shot off Ravindra Jadeja.

Ramandeep Singh: 3/10

Ramandeep tried to be aggressive, but there just wasn't enough pace in the surface for his strokes to come off. A six was all he managed before getting castled by Maheesh Theekshana.

Rinku Singh: 3/10

Rinku came in without much time to get used to the conditions and never looked dangerous. Tushar Deshpande forced an uncharacteristically panicked heave from the left-hander, who was subbed out soon after.

Andre Russell: 5/10

Russell hit a couple of fours, but CSK got their bowling plans right against the big-hitting all-rounder. He sent down an uneventful over.

Mitchell Starc: 3/10

Starc couldn't contribute any runs and went wicketless once again. It's time for KKR to ask themselves whether he adds much value to the team.

Anukul Roy [IP]: 2/10

Anukul came in as the impact player but couldn't make much of one. He was taken for runs in the final over of the powerplay.

Varun Chakaravarthy: 6.5/10

Chakaravarthy was on target during the first three overs of his spell, but Shivam Dube smacked a couple of sixes in his last to spoil his figures. Nevertheless, the spinner bowled well.

Vaibhav Arora: 6/10

Arora dismissed Rachin Ravindra in the powerplay and came back to shatter Dube's stumps when the game was almost done. While he was decent, he dished out a few too many freebies in the powerplay.