CSK vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) haven't had fun travels in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL).

After a two-game winning run at home to start their new era under Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Men in Yellow embarked on a two-match road trip to Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad. They ended up losing both games and will now rely on the familiarity of Chepauk to get back in the win column.

Unfortunately for the Super Kings, they will be up against one of the best teams in IPL 2024 so far. The Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) have been rampant, with three wins in as many matches and easily the best net run rate in the competition. They also have the resources to challenge the home side on all fronts.

The recent head-to-head record between the two sides is fairly even, with CSK winning three out of their last five matches. Of course, they also won the IPL 2021 final, a game that had many of the players who will feature on Monday, April 8.

Can CSK make it three out of three at home and hand KKR their first defeat of the tournament? Or will the visitors leap to the top of the IPL 2024 standings?

IPL 2024, CSK vs KKR: Chennai look to get back to winning ways at home

Ruturaj Gaikwad has come under fire for his intent at the top of the order, which arguably cost CSK their last game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). The Chennai skipper does need to find a way to get off the blocks quicker, and Rachin Ravindra firing at the other end will help.

Mitchell Starc did pick up two wickets in the previous game, but he hasn't been the potent threat KKR would've expected him to be. Vaibhav Arora is a dangerous new-ball bowler, though, and the Super Kings will need to be careful.

CSK's chances could hinge entirely on whether Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman are available for selection. Both fast bowlers missed out on the SRH clash due to different reasons, and if they are back, the home side will have some teeth in the bowling unit.

Without Pathirana and potentially Mustafizur, it's hard to see Chennai being able to contain the power-packed KKR batting lineup, that features names like Andre Russell and Rinku Singh. The top order is in good form as well and could welcome the prospect of facing the out-of-sorts Deepak Chahar in the powerplay.

That said, though, if Gaikwad has his premier pacers to call upon, CSK could bank on their superior understanding of the conditions to beat a KKR side that arguably doesn't have enough teeth in the pace department. If the Chennai top order can give them a good start, they could have the necessary platform to go big against the spinners in the middle overs.

This prediction is completely contingent on whether Pathirana is fit for the encounter. If he is, CSK might be able to pull off an upset against KKR, who are easily the favorites heading into this clash. If the Sri Lankan is absent, though, the away side should be able to take two points away from Chennai.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 22 of IPL 2024.

