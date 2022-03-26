CSK vs KKR Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match?

Both the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) were expected to wear entirely new looks heading into the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL). But few could've predicted just how different the two playing XIs will look when the opening game of IPL 2022 kicks off on Saturday, March 26 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

MS Dhoni won't have (c) next to his name. Deepak Chahar, the second-most expensive signing in the IPL 2022 auction, won't be anywhere near the CSK playing XI. Moeen Ali, who catalyzed the Men in Yellow to a place in the victorious IPL 2021 final against KKR, will miss the encounter due to quarantine rules.

Big names like Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch won't turn out for KKR, while a new captain in Shreyas Iyer will look to help the franchise go from strength to strength after a promising 2021 campaign. Having retained most of their coaching core, the two-time champions' first Group 2 clash will be hugely important in setting the tone for the season.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: CSK vs KKR

CSK's bowling attack and KKR's batting lineup have suffered dips in quality since the last time they met.

Without Chahar, who registered a four-wicket haul against the same opposition last season, Ravindra Jadeja lacks a powerplay enforcer who can pick up early wickets. But CSK's deep batting lineup and investment in capable fast bowlers at the IPL 2022 auction such as Rajvardhan Hangargekar and Adam Milne should hold them in good stead for the time being.

Meanwhile, KKR might have to play Ajinkya Rahane alongside Venkatesh Iyer at the top of the order. Chamika Karunaratne is in line to make his IPL debut, while Andre Russell and Sunil Narine will occupy two other overseas slots.

Although both sides retained four players each ahead of the IPL 2022 auction, CSK have managed to salvage a greater portion of their core and should be able to adjust to the demands of the new IPL season quicker. Jadeja's entirely new role as skipper will be a concern, but MS Dhoni's likely presence behind the stumps will calm the all-rounder's nerves and ensure a smooth transition. Dhoni might even be reborn as a batter, although his position in the stacked CSK lineup is uncertain.

Shreyas is a capable leader who can continue to help KKR play the attacking brand of cricket they displayed in the second half of IPL 2021, but it might not be easy for him without Finch and Cummins. With the franchise's most important players having been a touch short of top-level cricket in the recent past, they might take some time to find their feet this year.

The wicket at the Wankhede Stadium is expected to throw up a high-scoring encounter, something KKR might relish more than CSK. The defending champions don't have spin weapons as potent as Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy in their ranks, although their middle order is more than capable of countering quality spin.

While it's impossible to predict the outcome of the first game of the tournament with certainty, it's safe to say that CSK have the edge. KKR have won only one of their 11 games at the Wankhede Stadium, and that number might not become any bigger on Saturday.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 1 of IPL 2022

