CSK vs KKR: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the 49th match of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. The Super Kings come off a convincing 8-wicket win over RCB while the Knight Riders lost by eight wickets to Kings XI Punjab.

Both teams will have different mindsets going into this game. CSK, who have already been eliminated, will look to give chances to the youngsters in their squad. However, this is a must-win game for KKR as the battle for the playoffs is heating up, and the team doesn't have such a good net run rate.

The CSK bowlers read the pitch perfectly against RCB and bowled tight lines with no extra pace. Imran Tahir went wicketless but bowled a pretty good spell. Young Sam Curran once again ended up with the most wickets while Mitchell Santner's four overs of spin were very useful.

Chasing a modest target, Ruturaj Gaikwad played a very mature knock to steer his side home and justified his place in the squad. A convincing win against a quality side like RCB will give CSK a lot of confidence.

Meanwhile, KKR collapsed against KXIP after their brilliant win over DC. Their top order collapsed, and Eoin Morgan and Shubman Gill were left to salvage the innings. After their counter-attacking partnership was broken, Gill ran out of partners and KKR could post only a sub-par total of 149 on the board.

Initially, KKR contained the KXIP batsmen well, but once Chris Gayle got his eye in, it was game over for KKR. The team management will look to get the batting order more settled in the upcoming game. The lack of contribution from Dinesh Karthik will also be another worrying factor for the team.

CSK vs KKR match details

Date: 29th October 2020 (Thursday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai

CSK vs KKR weather report

There is no chance of rain during the match. The temperature will be at around 33 degrees Celsius with the possibility of dew coming in later on in the game.

CSK vs KKR pitch report

The wicket at Dubai is pretty slow, with the spinners and the medium pacers achieving more success. The ball does tend to stop, at times, and if the bowlers hit the right lines and don't bowl too quick, the batting side will find it difficult.

CSK vs KKR predicted XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Ruturaj Gaikwad played a terrific knock against RCB. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

CSK is likely to back their youngsters for these last couple of games. They might want to bring in an extra spinner for this game in the place of Monu Kumar. R Sai Kishore deserves a game, but with Mitchell Santner and Ravindra Jadeja already in the team, that could prove to be difficult.

Predicted XI: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Narayan Jagadeesan, MS Dhoni (C and WK), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Shardul Thakur/ Monu Kumar, Imran Tahir, and Deepak Chahar

Kolkata Knight Riders

Shubman Gill's fifty was one of the few positives from KKR's last match. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

KKR will look to address their batting and bowling departments as they do have a pretty good playing XI already. Eoin Morgan should be batting ahead of Dinesh Karthik while Lockie Ferguson should share the new ball with Pat Cummins.

One change they could make is to replace Kamlesh Nagarkoti with Kuldeep Yadav. The extra spinner will work to their advantage on a slow track.

Predicted XI: Rahul Tripathi, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Eoin Morgan(C), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti/ Kuldeep Yadav, and Lockie Ferguson

CSK vs KKR match prediction

Despite their loss, KKR is very much the stronger of the two teams heading into this fixture. While CSK will, no doubt, put up a strong performance, the must-win nature of this game will force KKR to be at their best, and they could edge out the Super Kings.

CSK vs KKR TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP