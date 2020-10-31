CSK vs KXIP head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 53 of IPL 2020 

After the Rajasthan Royals ended their five-match winning streak in IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab will aim to bolster their playoff chances when they meet the Chennai Super Kings in their last league match of the season.

CSK are already out of the competition, but they have spoiled the party for the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Royal Challengers Bangalore in their last two matches. It is noteworthy that the 3-time IPL champions bested the Mohali-based franchise by ten wickets when they crossed paths earlier in IPL 2020.

KXIP will be under immense pressure in this contest because a loss to CSK will virtually end their campaign. Over the last 13 years, the two franchises have participated in some close encounters, and here's a look at their head-to-head stats before their final meeting in IPL 2020.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab head-to-head stats

After their 10-wicket thumping in IPL 2020, the Chennai Super Kings extended their head-to-head lead over the Kings XI Punjab by 14-9. Their head-to-head record in the UAE stands even at 1-1.

Chennai Super Kings vs Kings XI Punjab: Numbers you need to know ahead of Match 53 of IPL 2020

MS Dhoni has a fantastic record in CSK vs KXIP matches. The former Indian skipper has aggregated 525 runs against the Mohali-based team.

KL Rahul has led his team from the front against the Chennai Super Kings and the right-handed batsman has scored 233 runs in CSK vs KXIP encounters.

Ravindra Jadeja has enjoyed bowling against KXIP. The CSK all-rounder has dismissed nine batsmen while playing against Punjab.

Among the current KXIP players, Mohammed Shami has taken the most wickets (2) for his franchise in matches against CSK.