CSK vs MI head to head stats for Match 59, IPL 2022

IPL 2022 action will continue tomorrow evening with a blockbuster match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings and five-time champions Mumbai Indians. Both franchises have let their fans down with their performances in IPL 2022, but the IPL El Clasico will still attract many eyballs.

When CSK and MI locked horns for the first time this season, MS Dhoni guided his team home with a spectacular finish in the last over. Fans will hope for a similar last-ball thriller when the two franchises face each other again.

Ahead of their reverse fixture, here's a look at the head-to-head stats of Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022.

IPL 2022: CSK vs MI head-to-head record

Mumbai Indians have a 20-15 lead in the head-to-head record against the Chennai Super Kings. CSK will be keen to complete a double over MI this season.

Last 5 CSK vs MI match results

While MI lead the overall head-to-head record, CSK lead by 3-2 in their last five matches against Mumbai. Here's a summary of those five games:

CSK (156/7) beat MI (155/7) by 3 wickets, Apr 21, 2022 CSK (156/6) beat MI (136/8) by 20 runs, Sep 19, 2021 MI (219/6) beat CSK (218/4) by 4 wickets, May 1, 2021 MI (116/0) beat CSK (114) by 10 wickets, Oct 23, 2020 CSK (166/5) beat MI (162/9) by 5 wickets, Sep 19, 2020

Last 5 match results of CSK at Wankhede Stadium

Chennai Super Kings have lost both the games they have played at the Wankhede Stadium in IPL 2022. The Chennai-based franchise will aim to snap that losing streak tomorrow.

PBKS (187/4) beat CSK (176/6) by 11 runs, Apr 25, 2022 KKR (133/4) beat CSK (131/5) by 6 wickets, Mar 26, 2022

Last 5 match results of MI at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians have a 3-2 win-loss record in their last five games at the Wankhede Stadium. They lost their last match on this ground against debutants Lucknow Super Giants.

LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, Apr 24, 2022 MI (162/5) beat SRH (162/6) by Super Over, May 2, 2019 MI (172/5) beat RCB (171/7) by 5 wickets, Apr 15, 2019 RR (188/6) beat MI (187/5) by 4 wickets, Apr 13, 2019 MI (198/7) beat PBKS (197/4) by 3 wickets, Apr 10, 2019

