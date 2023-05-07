CSK vs MI Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 49

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) completed a thumping win over the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their latest IPL 2023 match on Saturday, May 6. With this, they beat MI for the first time at the MA Chidambaram Stadium since 2010, ending an impressive streak by the visitors.

Mumbai were asked to bat first and they just couldn't get going, losing three wickets with only 14 runs on the board. Although Nehal Wadhera stood out with a fighting half-century, a target of 140 wasn't really going to challenge the hosts. CSK coasted to a win with six wickets in hand and 14 balls remaining.

On that note, let's take a look at the three moments from Match 49 that grabbed the attention of fans.

#1 Rohit Sharma's unwanted record

MI skipper Rohit Sharma got an unwanted record to his name on Saturday, becoming the player with the most ducks in IPL history (16). Rohit had demoted himself to No. 3 to let Cameron Green make the most of the opening slot.

However, the experiment didn't work as the MI captain was dismissed for 0 (3). MS Dhoni came up to the stumps after anticipating that Rohit could try to use his feet against Deepak Chahar. The trap worked wonders as the current India captain tried to play an uncharacteristic ramp shot but could only lob it to short point.

#2 Pathirana's iconic celebration

Matheesha Pathirana was once again simply incredible, picking figures of 3/15 and ensuring that MI finish with a below-par total. He was just too good with his accuracy and the visitors couldn't score big against him even in the death overs.

After picking up one of his wickets, Pathirana had a unique celebration. It seemed a mixture of the one done by football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and WWE star The Undertaker.

The image of him posing in that way went viral. CSK fans are also thrilled by the youngster due to his ability to remain calm and execute his plans under pressure. He could develop as the next great limited-overs bowler from the island nation.

#3 Ruturaj Gaikwad giving CSK a great start

Picking up early wickets was perhaps MI's only chance of making the chase tricky, but their bowlers were once again on the expensive side in the powerplay. Arshad Khan, in particular, was poor with the ball as Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed him for 20 runs in his first over.

That was the solid start that CSK needed as they made the chase much easier and also ensured that the game didn't go too deep for comfort. They were always ahead in the chase, thanks to a quickfire 30 from Gaikwad.

Poll : 0 votes