CSK vs MI, IPL 2023: MI Player Ratings as big guns flop for Rohit Sharma and Co. in comprehensive defeat

The Mumbai Indians (MI) lost an excellent opportunity to move up the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) points table as they fell to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets at Chepauk on Saturday, May 6.

Rohit Sharma and Co. could never get going after being asked to bat, managing only 139 in their 20 overs. Nehal Wadhera was the only batter to cross the 30-run mark as he notched up his maiden IPL fifty. CSK romped home with 14 balls to spare despite Piyush Chawla's penetrative spell.

Here are MI's player ratings from Match 49 of IPL 2023 against CSK.

IPL 2023, CSK vs MI: Wadhera, Chawla stand out in disappointing overall display

Suryakumar Yadav was castled by a fast delivery from Ravindra Jadeja

Rohit Sharma: 1/10

With Tilak Varma missing, Rohit demoted himself to No. 3. He found himself out in the middle in the second over, though, and his horrible run continued. The MI skipper bagged his second successive duck, adding to a string of failures. His captaincy wasn't too inspiring, either.

Ishan Kishan: 2/10

Kishan tried to take Deepak Chahar on but only managed to sky one to the edge of the circle. After Cameron Green was castled in the first over, he should've taken some more time to assess how the pitch was behaving.

Cameron Green: 2/10

Promoted to open the batting, Green struck one boundary over the off-side before being prised out by Purple Cap holder Tushar Deshpande. The ball arguably wasn't short enough to pull, and the only over the Aussie bowled went for 10 runs.

Suryakumar Yadav: 6/10

Suryakumar notched up MI's second-highest score against CSK, making 26 off 22. The strategy he adopted against Ravindra Jadeja was rather silly, though, with the bowler hitting his exposed stumps. The dynamic batter seems to be at his most vulnerable against left-arm spinners.

Nehal Wadhera: 9/10

Wadhera was the pick of the MI batters. He showed excellent temperament to weather the early storm before bringing his range all around the wicket into play while accelerating later on. If not for the youngster's knock, MI would've been rolled over in embarrassing fashion.

Tristan Stubbs: 5/10

Stubbs struggled to get going while he was at the crease. Although he ran hard between the wickets, the South African's strike rate was 95.33 after facing 21 balls in his knock. He picked up the consolation wicket of Ambati Rayudu in the second innings.

Tim David: 4/10

David barely had any time to make an impact. He fell within four balls as the CSK bowlers tried to steer clear of his hitting range and really should've come in ahead of Stubbs.

Jofra Archer: 6/10

Archer bowled three overs in the powerplay, and while he beat the bat a few times, he couldn't provide any early breakthroughs. His four-over spell cost 24 runs.

Mohammad Arshad Khan: 1/10

Arshad endured a tough outing in Chennai. He was dropped off the first ball he faced and holed out off the second. The left-arm pacer also leaked 28 runs in 10 balls as he got his lines and lengths all wrong.

Raghav Goyal [impact]: 5/10

Making his IPL debut, Goyal wasn't as consistent as he'd have liked. He dished out a few freebies, although he certainly seems to be a bowler with a high ceiling.

Piyush Chawla: 7.5/10

Chawla was the pick of the MI bowlers once again as he took his IPL 2023 wickets tally to 17. He was rather lucky to pick up the wicket of Ruturaj Gaikwad but trapped Ajinkya Rahane in front with a beautiful googly.

Akash Madhwal: 7/10

Madhwal came into the attack as late as the 17th over. He prised out Devon Conway, but the game was over as a contest by then.

