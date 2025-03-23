CSK vs MI, IPL 2025: Mumbai Indians player ratings as Suryakumar and Co. suffer yet another opening defeat

The Mumbai Indians (MI) lost the opening game of an Indian Premier League (IPL) season in yet another year as they fell to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). The Men in Yellow triumphed by four wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to make a winning start to the new campaign.

Without Jasprit Bumrah and Hardik Pandya, MI were always going to find it difficult to beat their arch-rivals. They managed only 155/9 after being stifled by Khaleel Ahmed and Noor Ahmad. While Mumbai fought hard in the chase, they didn't have enough on the board and succumbed in the final over of the contest.

On that note, here are MI's player ratings from their IPL 2025 clash against CSK.

IPL 2025, CSK vs MI: Puthur takes 3 on debut, batters fail

Rohit Sharma: 2/10

Rohit bagged a duck, dismissed by a bowler who has troubled him multiple times in the past. Khaleel Ahmed clearly has the wood over the former MI skipper, who simply can't perform at his best level in the IPL.

Ryan Rickelton: 5/10

Rickelton seemed to be in ominous nick and struck a few delightful boundaries before chopping one onto his stumps off Khaleel. MI would've loved for him to stay at the crease for longer.

Will Jacks: 6.5/10

Like Rickelton, Jacks middled a couple before falling victim to a soft dismissal. He chipped a gentle carrom ball from Ravichandran Ashwin to mid-off. The off-spinner's first two overs were expensive, but he came back well and dismissed Sam Curran while staying economical in the second half of his spell.

Suryakumar Yadav: 6/10

Suryakumar was scratchy throughout his stay at the crease. He survived a drop before being bamboozled by Noor Ahmad. The superstar batter seems to be past his prime, although he still has plenty left in the tank.

Tilak Varma: 7/10

Tilak tried to be attacking from the outset, but the situation and the conditions didn't allow him to play his natural game. The left-hander nearly holed out at long-off before being trapped in front by Noor.

Robin Minz: 3/10

Minz struggled to counter the CSK spinners and soon handed a simple catch in the deep.

Naman Dhir: 6.5/10

Dhir hung around for a bit and tried to be creative, but his cheekiness eventually resulted in him being bowled around his legs. The all-rounder sent down three fairly impressive overs.

Mitchell Santner: 3/10

Santner was taken apart by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra as he went at an economy rate above 11 at a venue where the spinners enjoyed bowling. The left-arm spinner was perhaps a touch too slow and short at times against his former franchise.

Deepak Chahar: 7/10

Chahar contributed a few valuable hits towards the end of the MI innings and prised out Rahul Tripathi in the powerplay. However, he didn't offer much threat with the ball otherwise and ended up on the losing side.

Trent Boult: 4.5/10

Boult bowled three uneventful overs that went for 27 runs. Without much help from the conditions, the left-arm seamer couldn't make an impact.

Satyanarayana Raju: 4/10

Raju's solitary over featured plenty of loose deliveries and cost 13 runs. He wasn't seen after that.

Vignesh Puthur [IP]: 8.5/10

Playing his first professional game, Puthur impressed with his control and speeds. He forced multiple false shots from the CSK batters, with three of them ending in wickets. The young left-arm wrist-spinner is an exciting talent, although his last over - which was delayed by Suryakumar - went for a couple of sixes.

