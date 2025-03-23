CSK vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The most storied rivalry in the league's history is set to write a new chapter as the two five-time champions, the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Mumbai Indians (MI), flag off their respective 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaigns at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, March 23. Both teams will be keen on making a positive start, having missed out on the playoffs last year.

Unfortunately for them, MI have plenty of concerns. Hardik Pandya has been banned from the contest due to a over-rate offence from IPL 2024, while Jasprit Bumrah will miss the initial stages of the tournament due to the back injury he suffered during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead Mumbai, who have plenty of questions in all departments and no real way to ensure that Bumrah and Hardik are adequately replaced. Their squad depth for this season is rather thin, and there are also concerns regarding the ideal overseas combination.

CSK, on the other hand, have backups in all departments but questions of their own. Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad didn't reveal much at the pre-match press conference, and for a team that has a revamped middle order and bowling attack, there will certainly be a feeling-out process.

But the Super Kings will be boosted by the fact that they will play in front of their home crowd. A spin-friendly track would be ideal, with the Men in Yellow now having arguably the best spin attack in the league.

CSK's squad for IPL 2025: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Deepak Hooda, Andre Siddarth, Devon Conway, MS Dhoni, Vansh Bedi, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, R Ashwin, Sam Curran, Rachin Ravindra, Vijay Shankar, Anshul Kamboj, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana, Khaleel Ahmed, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mukesh Choudhary, Gurjapneet Singh, Nathan Ellis.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

It's hard to see MI being the favorites for this encounter without Hardik and Bumrah. They're unlikely to have much batting depth, and if they do, they might not have the bowling resources needed to exploit conditions at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

There's plenty of talent in the ranks. Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma are two of the league's best batters, while Mitchell Santner leads a spin attack that can ask serious questions of the CSK batters. But the Mumbai Indians might not be able to put together a winning performance to beat the Men in Yellow on their home ground without two of their most important players.

Chennai have concerns of their own. Their middle order is brittle, and there are questions hanging over the form and fitness of their pace attack. But home advantage is a massive factor for the Super Kings, and their recent head-to-head record against their arch-rivals is promising.

It's hard to predict a winner early in the competition, but CSK will be extremely disappointed if they don't get the job done.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 3 of IPL 2025.

