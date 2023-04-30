CSK vs PBKS, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

The first game of Sunday's double-header will see the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) take on the Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 30.

The Punjab unit started their campaign on a high, winning their first two games of the season. However, since then they have managed just two wins in six games and are placed sixth in the points table.

They faced a morale-hindering defeat in their previous game against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

After being put in to bat first, Kyle Mayers gave LSG a flying start. He took the attack to the PBKS bowlers and raced his way to a 20-ball 50 to set up the perfect platform for the other LSG batters on the true surface of Mohali.

Promoted to number three, Ayush Badoni grabbed his chance with both hands and scored 43 off 24 balls. Next came Marcus Stoinis, who tormented and put PBKS under the pump with his hard-hitting strokeplay.

The Australian all-rounder clobbered six boundaries and five lusty maximums during his knock of 72. Nicholas Pooran provided the finishing touches with his breathtaking knock of 45 from 19 balls. This led LSG to amass a total of 257/5 in their allotted 20 overs, the second-highest score in IPL history.

For PBKS to have any chance of winning the match, something miraculous was required. Additionally, the hosts' wobbly start cost them as they lost Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh within the first four overs.

Atharva Taide, however, held the fort and looked decent during his entertaining knock of 66 from 36 balls. The other batters, unfortunately, succumbed to the enormous pressure and LSG restricted PBKS to 201/10.

CSK scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game against RR

CSK bowling scorecard vs RR [Sportskeeda].

Similar to PBKS, CSK will also enter today's game on the back of a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous game.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, the Rajasthan openers fully utilized the powerplay, accumulating 64 runs in the first six overs. Although Jos Buttler (27) lost his wicket in the ninth over, Yashasvi Jaiswal stole the show with a fabulous 43-ball 77.

Jaiswal clobbered eight boundaries and four maximums as RR went on to score the first-ever 200+ total in Jaipur in IPL history.

Dhruv Jurel (34*) and Devdutt Padikkal (27*) also chipped in with cameos, which took RR to finish 202/5 in their stipulated 20 overs.

CSK batting scorecard vs Rajasthan [Sportskeeda]

CSK needed a rapid start to assert themselves in the game. However, RR bowlers bowled tight lines to give up just 46 runs in the powerplay while also claiming the wicket of in-form batter Devon Conway.

Ravichandran Ashwin struck twice in the 11th over to send CSK reeling at 73/4. Shivam Dube tried his best and notched up his third consecutive fifty in just 29 balls.

However, it didn't prove to be enough as RR restricted the five-time champions to 170/6 and won the game by 32 runs.

This was RR's second win over MS Dhoni's men this season.

