CSK vs PBKS memes: Top 10 funny memes from today's match in IPL 2023

Punjab Kings (PBKS) defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by four wickets in the 41st match of IPL 2023 on Sunday, April 30, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. PBKS climbed to fifth position in the points table courtesy of the victory.

After opting to bat first, CSK reached 200/4 in 20 overs. Their top-order came to the party yet again, with Devon Conway (92 off 52 balls) leading the way with a magnificent unbeaten knock.

Ruturaj Gaikwad (37) and Shivam Dube (28) complemented him well with useful contributions. MS Dhoni 13*(4) entertained the fans at the Chepauk with a blazing cameo in the last over. He smashed two sixes and helped CSK get to the 200-run mark.

Prabhsimran Singh (42) and Shikhar Dhawan (28) gave PBKS a solid start in the steep chase with their 50-run partnership. But Tushar Deshpande dismissed Dhawan in the 5th over and broke the threatening partnership.

Liam Livingstone (40) then played a blistering cameo in the company of Sam Curran (29) in the middle overs and injected more momentum into PBKS' innings. Jitesh Sharma (21) and Sikandar Raza (13*) provided the finishing touches to help their side home in the final over.

Speaking after the conclusion of the match, Dhoni reflected on the loss and said:

"When batting, we could have gotten 10-15 runs more at the end - that is something we have to look at. The wicket has been good. There is a bit of turn and there is something for the bowler. With the Impact Player rule, batters are going after the bowlers and that is why we are consistently getting these scores. (On par score) I think 200 was par. We know the conditions well and there were a few times we did not bowl the right lengths.

"You do not want to let the batters to hit straight. Important to see whether the execution was the problem or the plan was the problem. (On what he will say to his players) Nothing much, we have to see where we can improve. Pathirana bowled really well. Apart from the middle overs, first six can get better, especially for the fast bowlers. Apart from that, quite happy with the bowling."

CSK vs PBKS IPL 2023 memes

Fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling clash between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings. They expressed the same through some engaging memes on social media.

Here are some of the best memes related to the game:

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja Tushar Deshpande: Purple cap aur Orange cap dono ke liye contribute karne ka ghamand hai Tushar Deshpande: Purple cap aur Orange cap dono ke liye contribute karne ka ghamand hai https://t.co/Uk5QeoO0QK

Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 @smileandraja Thala isn't happy with purple cap Thala isn't happy with purple cap https://t.co/la6SqGYkfY

