CSK vs PBKS Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match between Chennai Super Kings and Punjab Kings?

Two teams that are yet to truly find their footing in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS), will face off in Match 11 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 3.

PBKS commenced their IPL 2022 season with a morale-boosting win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), pulling off a tall chase on the back of contributions from almost all of their batters. However, the power-packed lineup came a cropper against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who handed PBKS their first loss of the season on the back of an Andre Russell blitz.

CSK, on the other hand, have lost their first two matches of an IPL season for the first time ever. Ravindra Jadeja's men fell to KKR on the opening day after a nightmare batting display before following it up with an insipid bowling performance against the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). CSK's bowling attack is a major cause for concern, with the absence of Deepak Chahar throwing up several problems in the powerplay.

Chris Jordan is now available for selection for CSK, who played the previous game with only three overseas players. The Men in Yellow might even be considering bolstering their spin department with the inclusion of Maheesh Theekshana. For PBKS, Jonny Bairstow should walk into the playing XI, meaning the explosive Bhanuka Rajapaksa might have to sit out despite a couple of eye-catching knocks.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: CSK vs PBKS

Shikhar Dhawan will be key for PBKS at the top of the order

CSK's powerplay bowling has been nothing short of woeful in IPL 2022. Tushar Deshpande has only one wicket and barely any penetration to show for, while Adam Milne missed the second game with a side strain and isn't expected to recover in time for this one. Mukesh Choudhary wasn't terrible against LSG, but his inexperience and lack of genuine pace are bound to be exposed soon.

CSK's new-ball bowlers might face their toughest test yet in the form of Mayank Agarwal and Shikhar Dhawan, who form one of the most fearsome opening partnerships this year. Neither batter has yet fired in IPL 2022, and some pedestrian bowling during the field restrictions might be just what they need to strike form.

On the other side, Robin Uthappa has exhibited great touch in IPL 2022 even as Ruturaj Gaikwad has looked highly uncertain. Last year's Orange Cap winner is notorious for being a slow starter, but time is running out for CSK in the new 10-team format. They need Gaikwad to support Uthappa and Moeen Ali, especially with the likes of Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja and MS Dhoni having spent a decent amount of time in the middle.

Rahul Chahar has been excellent for PBKS in the middle overs, where Moeen's spin-hitting prowess will be the key for CSK. Odean Smith and Arshdeep Singh haven't quite hit their straps with the ball thus far, and they need to maintain control from one end to support Kagiso Rabada.

The chasing team will have a massive advantage at the Brabourne Stadium, emphasized by the fact that the last five CSK vs PBKS encounters have been won by the side batting second. But on paper, assuming the four-time champions can sort out their powerplay bowling woes, they have the better side. CSK aren't the kind of side to lose three games on the trot - they almost always find a way. And while a close contest is on the cards, Jadeja could register his first win as IPL captain.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 11 of IPL 2022

Catch the latest IPL 2022 live score and the updated IPL points table everyday on Sportskeeda!

Edited by Sai Krishna

LIVE POLL Q. Will CSK beat PBKS to register their first win of IPL 2022? Yes No 26 votes so far