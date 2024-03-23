CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings player ratings as Ruturaj Gaikwad captaincy era starts on winning note

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got their IPL 2024 campaign off to a winning start, beating the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets at Chepauk on Friday, March 22.

Interestingly, Bengaluru captain Faf du Plessis batted first after winning the toss but lost wickets in quick succession towards the end of the powerplay and the start of the middle overs. They ended up with 173-6, and the home side got over the line with eight deliveries to spare.

Here are CSK's player ratings from Match 1 of IPL 2024 against RCB.

IPL 2024, CSK vs RCB: Mustafizur takes 4 for home side

Ruturaj Gaikwad: 5/10

Gaikwad was decent with his captaincy and struck a boundary off his first ball. However, Yash Dayal's away angle troubled him and eventually dismissed him cheaply. Nevertheless, it was a winning start to the 27-year-old's captaincy career.

Rachin Ravindra: 8.5/10

Ravindra had an excellent game, as he plucked a stunning catch and essayed a superb cameo in the powerplay, which put CSK ahead in the chase. He seems to be a seriously well-rounded player.

Ajinkya Rahane: 7/10

Rahane did his job after coming in towards the end of the powerplay, striking two sixes in a breezy cameo. He also put in an excellent tandem fielding effort with Ravindra to dismiss Virat Kohli.

Daryl Mitchell: 6.5/10

Mitchell struck two sixes down the ground in trademark fashion off Karn Sharma. Although he struggled against back-of-a-length pace, he chipped in with a few runs that helped CSK's cause.

Shivam Dube [IP]: 7/10

Dube struggled to get going after coming to the crease as RCB peppered him with short stuff.

He eventually found a way to steer a few boundaries and even middled a pull into the stands in the penultimate over. It will be interesting to see how the tall left-hander adapts in IPL 2024.

Ravindra Jadeja: 9/10

Jadeja bowled an economical spell and polished things off in the chase. He seemed to be in good batting nick, so the Super Kings will hope that the same continues over the remainder of the campaign.

Sameer Rizvi: 6/10

Making his CSK debut, Rizvi was safe on the field but didn't get to bat. He receives a standard rating.

MS Dhoni: 8/10

Dhoni was tidy behind the stumps, taking two catches and pulling off a run-out. He wasn't needed with the bat and was seen giving his successor some valuable inputs.

Maheesh Theekshana: 5/10

Theekshana's control wasn't at its best against RCB, as he dished out a few full-tosses and overpitched balls. His four overs were wicketless and went for 36 runs.

Deepak Chahar: 4/10

Chahar did pick up the wicket of the dangerous Glenn Maxwell, but he got both his lines and lengths wrong. The swing bowler leaked 37 runs in four overs and needs to do better in the upcoming games.

Tushar Deshpande: 3/10

Like Chahar, Deshpande was off the mark. He did make a decent comeback in the final over, which went for just nine, but his third over nearly cost the Super Kings the game. The fast bowler needs to have more tools in his arsenal at the death.

Mustafizur Rahman: 9.5/10

Mustafizur was the star of the show in the bowling attack, as he picked up four wickets in his first two overs to rip through the RCB batting unit. The left-arm pacer used his changes of pace and cutters to great effect and could turn out to be a major value addition to the Men in Yellow.