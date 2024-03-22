CSK vs RCB, IPL 2024: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and T20 records

MA Chidambaram Stadium will host the opening match of IPL 2024 between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) tonight. RCB do not have fond memories of playing at this venue, as their last win against CSK in Chennai came back in the year 2008.

Since then, CSK have had the upper hand in their home matches against RCB played at this venue. The wicket in Chennai generally helps the spinners and the batters.

Before the first match of IPL 2024 starts, here's a look at the pitch history and T20 records of the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

MA Chidambaram Stadium T20 records

Chennai has hosted 130 domestic T20 matches so far, where teams batting first have emerged victorious 69 times. It should not be a surprise if the captain winning the toss opts to bat first in the IPL 2024 season opener.

Here's a list of some vital stats which fans should know from the previous T20 games played in Chennai:

Total T20 matches played: 130

Matches won by teams batting first: 69

Matches won by teams batting second: 59

Matches tied: 2

Highest team total: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010.

Lowest team total: 70 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019.

Average first innings score: 158.

MA Chidambaram Stadium pitch report

The pitch report will be live on JioCinema and Star Sports before the toss takes place. Generally, the wicket on this ground has been slow. In 2019, when RCB played against CSK on this ground in the season opener, the Super Kings bowled their rivals out for just 70 runs.

Expect the spinners to rule the roost in tonight's match as well. It will be interesting to see how the batters of the two teams perform.

MA Chidambaram Stadium last IPL match

Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 81 runs in the last IPL match played at this venue on May 24, 2023. Batting first, MI posted 182/8 on the board. In reply, LSG were bundled out for just 101 runs.

Fast bowler Akash Madhwal bowled a dream spell of 5/5 in just 3.3 overs for the Mumbai Indians.

Brief Scores: MI 182/8 (Cameron Green 41, Naveen-ul-Haq 4/38) beat LSG 101 (Marcus Stoinis 40, Akash Madhwal 5/5) by 81 runs.